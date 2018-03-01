Paramedic I ($1,500 Sign-on Bonus, $5,000 Retention Bonus)

Position Title:

EMT-Paramedic I

Department:

Operations

Exemption Status: Non-exempt

Reporting Relationship: Reports to the Field Supervisor

Supervisory Responsibilities: None

Objective: The primary duty of the EMT-P I is to conserve life, to alleviate suffering, to promote health and to encourage the quality and equal availability of emergency medical care. The EMT-P I is qualified in advanced pre-hospital emergency care and services by a competency-based educational program. The standard of practice of the EMT-P I shall be in accordance with the most current MDCH guidelines.

Essential Duties:

Know and support the Mission Statement, Policy/Procedures and standards of MMR.

Conduct a careful examination of the patient for signs and symptoms of injury/illness and assist other medical personnel as necessary.

Provide prompt and efficient care of the patient and stabilization of his/her condition prior, during and to destination.

Prepare all supplies and equipment to place the unit back in service as soon as possible.

Use basic tools and procedures to gain access to patients who require extrication.

Control the scene in such a way as to minimize further danger in the roadway and control the actions of bystanders.

Communicate with other emergency services and medical controls as needed.

Follow FCC regulations relative to the use of communications equipment.

Obtain, record and hold in confidence health information as required.

Administer pre-hospital care within the limits of licensure or certification and in accordance with approved protocols.

Act professionally and ethically, on and off duty, which includes reporting unethical and unprofessional conduct of others to the appropriate authority in a professional manner which reflects credit upon the profession.

Perform other duties as assigned.

Knowledge, Skill and Competency Requirements:

Currently licensed in the State of Michigan as an EMT-Paramedic

Possess and maintain a valid Michigan driver license and maintain an acceptable driving record as defined by MMRâs insurance carrier

Possess and maintain a current Healthcare Provider certification from American Heart Association

Obtain a trauma certification (PHTLS) within 6 months of employment

Obtain a pediatrics certification (PEPP or PALS) within 6 months of employment

Obtain certification as ACLS provider within 6 months of employment

Possess FEMA NIMS IC-100.b, 200.b, 700 & 800.b

Ability to perform well under the stress of emergent and often adverse conditions

Advanced computer skills including the ability to utilize a computer PC with Windows operating system

Ability to operate office equipment, including but not limited to, copier, fax machine, scanner, monitor, multi-line telephone, printer, typewriter and calculator

Skilled in typing and data entry

Skilled in use of locator aids to find specific locations (maps, computerized mapping,directories, etc.)

Ability to drive in accordance with MMR standards. Pass all driving examinations, both written and road tests

Ability to effectively express oneself in the English language, both verbally and written, in order to communicate with medical and lay personnel

Ability to respond politely and professionally to patients, patientsâ families, hospital staff, bystanders and other emergency service workers

Must complete initial and annual Bloodborne Pathogens Training

Must be at least 18 years old

Physical Factors: Must be able to lift a minimum of 265 pounds (175 lb. patient and approximately 90 lb. stretcher) with assistance from one other qualified individual.(This ability is quantified through a physical ability test). Must be able to lift a minimum of 100 pounds, by yourself, at a waist high level and carry a distance without pausing.(This ability is quantified through a physical ability test). Has visual acuity of at least 20/40 (Snellen) in each eye, with corrective lenses and a field of vision in the horizontal meridian not less than a total 140 degrees; ability to distinguish traffic colors (red, green, amber); hearing should be adequate in the better ear for conversational tones without the use of hearing aids. Due to the unpredictability of this type of organization, it is not always possible to guarantee meal and/or break periods. Therefore, the person must have no physical condition that would prohibit him/her from working 12 hours without a break, and/or an uninterrupted meal period. Meet minimum requirements of MMR post-employment physical examination, physical ability test and drug screen.

Working Conditions: Hours of work may vary to include early mornings, late evenings and weekends. Frequently, when responding to a location, the individual will sit in an emergency vehicle. The emergency vehicles are equipped with a vehicle seat. Frequent to continuous standing and walking when responding to calls, going to and from the emergency vehicle, getting patients to and from their locations and rendering treatment. Walking and running may vary. Standing, walking and running could be on all types of surfaces including, but not limited to, asphalt, cement, concrete, soft/packed dirt, linoleum, wood, etc. Frequently lifting, carrying, bending, stopping, crouching, kneeling, reaching, pushing and pulling, handling and grasping. Occasionally climbing. When responding to emergencies, can be exposed to dust, fumes, gases, fire, smoke, adverse weather conditions and chemicals. There is potential for bodily harm from violent patients, bystanders or other dangers. Frequently hectic work with exposure to highly emotional situations.

Disclaimer: The preceding job description has been designed to indicate the general nature and level of work performed byemployees within a comprehensive inventory of all duties, responsibilities and qualifications required of employees assigned to this job.

Acknowledgment: I understand and agree to the following: (1) that it is my responsibility to read this description in its entirety; (2) that the job description and duties are subject to change at the discretion of MMR; (3) that MMR retains the right to eliminate the position or reassign me to another position; and (4) that my employment is at will and that MMR may terminate the employment relationship at any time, with or without cause or notice.