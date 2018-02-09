Paramedic – 36 hrs

ENTRY REQUIREMENTS:

Graduate from a state-approved EMS program with current Paramedic licensure in the State of Michigan required.

Paramedic experience in an active Advanced Life Support (ALS) EMS System required.

Current American Heart Associationâs Advanced Cardiac Life Support Certification required.

Current ITLS (International Trauma Life Support) or PHTLS (Prehospital Trauma Life Support) Certifications required.

Current AHA (American Heart Associationâs), PALS (Pediatric Advanced Life Support) required.

Current AAP (American Academy of Pediatrics) NRP (Neonatal Resusciation Program) required.

Must hold and maintain a valid Michigan Driver’s License and maintain a satisfactory driving record, as defined by the North Flight insurance carrier.

Must successfully complete a State of Michigan criminal background investigation.

Must successfully complete pre-employment Drug and Alcohol Testing and maintain satisfactory test results for continued Drug and Alcohol Testing in conjunction with the established North Flight, Inc. and Munson Healthcare Policy(ies) for same.

Successful completion of North Flight and all applicable medical control authority written and/or oral protocol examinations.

Successful completion of the Munson Medical Center/Munson Healthcare pre-employment physical examination and North Flight physical agility test.

Successful completion of North Flight EMS Orientation Program.

Effective verbal and written communication skills, including participation in presentations to other professionals and the public.

Computer literacy/skills required.

ORGANIZATION: The Paramedic is part of a professional medical crew responsible for initial patient assessment and treatment in emergent, non-emergent pre-hospital and inter-hospital patient care situations.

The Paramedic must be able to perform life-saving functions without the resources that are normally available in the “in-house” setting.

S/he must be able to function independently in the event of a communications failure.

Must act appropriately using his/her own discretion to maintain control and organization of pre-hospital scenes while following written/verbal Medical Control protocols/orders.

This position reports to North Flight Manager, North Flight Director and/or their Designee.

AGE OF PATIENTS SERVED: Cares for patients in the age category(s) checked below: Neonatal (birth-1 mo) Young Adult (18 yrs-25 yrs) Infant (1 mo-1 yr) Adult (26 yrs-54 yrs) Early Childhood (1 yrs-5 yrs) Sr. Adult (55 yrs-64 yrs) Late Childhood (6 yrs-12 yrs) Geriatric (65 yrs & above) Adolescence (13 yrs-17 yrs) X All Ages (birth & above) No clinical contact with patients

WORKING CONDITIONS: Paramedical work involves a wide variety of duties and atmospheres. Duties range from repetitious maintenance of vehicles and living quarters to unique and demanding extrication problems. Often the work atmosphere consists of extreme weather conditions without adequate lighting, space, safety and/or personnel. The Paramedic must be adept in carrying, lifting and extrication maneuvers that do not negatively impact patients, fellow workers, or self. Safety is a responsibility and Paramedic knows the physical requirements of the job and works within those guidelines. Performs job duties safely at all time, utilizing learned body mechanics and transferring/lifting techniques. Plans actions to promote safety. Reports any unsafe situations/equipment according to hospital procedure. Works under physical and mental pressure produced by working with patients during emergency and non-emergency transports. May be exposed to communicable diseases. Must be willing to work all type of shifts (i.e. 12 or 24 hour schedules or on-call systems) including nights, weekends and/or holidays, and within all North Flight Ground Divisions as assigned.

PROFESSIONAL PERFORMANCE STANDARDS:

A. Patient Care:

Performs initial and on-going assessment of each patient. Collects data in a systematic and continuous manner. This data is accessible, communicated and recorded. Makes accurate diagnosis based on patient assessment. Implements the appropriate medical protocols; recognizes and communicates pertinent changes in health status to on-line medical Control. Assist physician with treatment, examination, and medical orders as directed. Performs techniques and procedures as ordered by a physician or outlined in the North Flight Inter-Hospital Protocols or the applicable Medical Control Authority Pre-Hospital Protocols.

B. Communication:

The Paramedic is required to efficiently operate highly complex communication telemetry equipment, which is the primary link to the emergency physician as well as other responding emergency units. The Paramedic’s responsibility is to: coordinate by radio with other public safety vehicles

dispatch other vehicles, i.e. ambulance, police or fire to a scene if deemed necessary

c. establish VHF voice communication with the receiving hospital to relay pertinent patient information

establish VHF communication for voice and telemetry transmission

C. Operation of the Program:

Assumes responsibility for special projects as assigned by his/her applicable North Flight Manager and/or North Flight Director. Participates in EMS Staff Meetings and team activities for problem identification, problem-solving and operational planning. Assists in the development and implementation of standards, methods and tools to improve patient care. Acts as a preceptor to new personnel for orientation to policies, procedures, protocols, equipment and their role within EMS.

HUMAN AND PROFESSIONAL RELATIONS: Collaborates with other health care professionals in the care of patients. Participates as requested in the education of other health care professionals and the general public. Respects the needs and rights of co-workers, patients and the public. This position dictates a high degree of confidentiality.

Works in collaboration with all segments of the population, both private and public, to maintain positive relationship within EMS field. Willingness to work toward creating and maintaining positive image of North Flight by assisting in community events and educational programs.

CONTINUING EDUCATION: Maintains current Michigan Paramedic Licensure as required by the Michigan Department of Consumer & Industry Services, EMS Division. Maintains current certifications: AHA (American Heart Association) ACLS (Advanced Cardiac Life Support) and PALS (Pediatric Advanced Life Support), NRP (Neonatal Resusciation Program), and Trauma (either ILTS or PHTLS). Maintains Instructor Certifications as applicable. Participates in on-going quality improvement/assurance programs and associated in-services/meetings. Identifies and assists in meeting professional and educational needs of self and other staff.

SPECIFIC DUTIES/RESPONSIBILITIES:

Supports the Mission, Vision and Values of Munson Healthcare

Embraces and supports the Performance Improvement philosophy of Munson Healthcare.

Promotes personal and patient safety.

Has basic understanding of Relationship-Based Care (RBC) principles, meets expectations outlined in Commitment To My Co-workers, and supports RBC unit action plans.

Uses effective customer service/interpersonal skills at all times.