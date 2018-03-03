Palliative Care Physician
Traverse City, MI
Posted on March 3, 2018
About Palliative Care Physician
ENTRY REQUIREMENTS
Current license to practice medicine in Michigan. Board eligibility/certification in internal medicine, family practice, oncology, or appropriate medical specialty. Certification by the American Board of Hospice and Palliative Medicine preferred.
A minimum of three years’ experience in the practice of medicine.
Demonstrated understanding of the philosophical and technical aspects of Palliative Care.
Demonstrated knowledge in pain and symptom management and Palliative Care.
Proven ability to work with an interdisciplinary team from varied backgrounds.
Demonstrates communication skills and experience with conflict resolution and counseling on end of life issues.
Meets MHH established requirements for proof of health status. Physically able to lift 35 pounds. Demonstrates ability to utilize good body mechanics or lifting techniques to avoid manipulating more than 35 pounds.
Meets Home Health and Medicare standards as evidenced by criminal background check and fingerprinting.
POSITION DESCRIPTION
The Palliative Care Team Physician oversees and guides the medical component of care for Palliative Care and Hospice patients.
ORGANIZATION
Reports to the Home Health Medical Director. Maintains a close reporting relationship with the hospice team for day-to-day operations of Hospice and Palliative Care.
KEY RESPONSIBILITIES
-
Supports the Mission, Vision and Values of Munson Home Health.
-
Embraces and supports the Performance Improvement philosophy of Munson Healthcare.
-
Promotes personal and patient safety.
-
Uses effective customer service/interpersonal skills at all times.
-
Provides palliative services to manage terminal or life limiting illness.
-
Supervises the Nurse Practitioners and Physician Assistants on the Palliative Care team.
-
Assures that patients receive appropriate measures to control uncomfortable symptoms.
-
Reviews and develops treatment protocols using the most current options for intervention.
-
Participates in the plan of care development and managing oversight of medications and treatment.
-
Participates in resolution of interpersonal conflict and issues of clinical and ethical concern.
-
When indicated, collaborates with the patients’ primary physicians to manage and control pain and other unpleasant symptoms.
-
Certifies and re-certifies that patients meet medical criteria for admission to hospice based on available diagnostic and prognostic indicators.
-
Attends Interdisciplinary Team (IDT) meetings and collaborates with IDT members to ensure that the medical needs of the patient are met while providing oversight of the plan of care.
-
Serves as a medical resource to the IDT members and provides education on pain/symptom management as needed.
-
Provides or arranges direct medical care for Hospice and Palliative Care patients as appropriate in the absence of the Medical Director and/or patient’s primary physician when requested.
-
Completes the regulatory requirement of face-to-face encounters with hospice patients prior to the beginning of the patient’s 3 rd benefit period and each subsequent benefit period. Attests in writing that the face-to-face encounter occurred and documents the reason for patient’s continued eligibility for hospice care.
-
Documents all care provided to patients in the clinical record, providing evidence of progression of the end-stage disease process.
-
Maintains knowledge of current trends in hospice care and pain and symptom management.
-
Participates in quality improvement activities as indicated.
-
Provides medical care targeting unmet medical needs.
-
Provides pre-election evaluation and counseling services when indicated.
-
Communicates and counsels patients and families in dealing with end-of-life issues.
-
Assures overall continuity of hospice and palliative care medical services.
-
Acts as liaison to physicians in the community.
-
Employees with e-mail are required to maintain proficiency in the basic functions of the program and are also required to regularly check email and keep calendars up to date.
-
Other duties as assigned.
