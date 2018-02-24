Palliative Care Physician

ENTRY REQUIREMENTS

Current license to practice medicine in Michigan. Board eligibility/certification in internal medicine, family practice, oncology, or appropriate medical specialty. Certification by the American Board of Hospice and Palliative Medicine preferred.

A minimum of three years’ experience in the practice of medicine.

Demonstrated understanding of the philosophical and technical aspects of Palliative Care.

Demonstrated knowledge in pain and symptom management and Palliative Care.

Proven ability to work with an interdisciplinary team from varied backgrounds.

Demonstrates communication skills and experience with conflict resolution and counseling on end of life issues.

Meets MHH established requirements for proof of health status. Physically able to lift 35 pounds. Demonstrates ability to utilize good body mechanics or lifting techniques to avoid manipulating more than 35 pounds.

Meets Home Health and Medicare standards as evidenced by criminal background check and fingerprinting.

POSITION DESCRIPTION

The Palliative Care Team Physician oversees and guides the medical component of care for Palliative Care and Hospice patients. ORGANIZATION

Reports to the Home Health Medical Director. Maintains a close reporting relationship with the hospice team for day-to-day operations of Hospice and Palliative Care.

KEY RESPONSIBILITIES