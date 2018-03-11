Paid CDL Truck Driver Training

Time for a Job Change?

Make more of yourself and for yourself: if you are considering a job change and want a professional career, choose the transportation industry.

Roehl Transport will pay you to get your CDL & earn a great a living as a professional truck driver.

Trucking companies across America advertise for free truck driver training.

Roehl will pay you and train you while you get your CDL, the license you need to drive a commercial motor vehicle.

Roehl drivers are on track to make $60,000+!

Here are the basics of the program:

Training to obtain your CDL is part of the job.

You are hired and paid as an employee on day 1.

You’ll be paid $500 a week while you get your CDL.

Your CDL training is four weeks and is available in multiple locations.

After you have your CDL, you’ll continue your on-the-job training as a long haul truck driver.

If you were to go to a CDL school , you would not get paid while you are training AND you’d have to come up with the tuition for the school.

We’re a stable company that provides full benefits – we invest in you.

Where does training take place?

We have multiple locations available.

Roehl Transport Marshfield Headquarters

1916 E.

29th Street

Marshfield, WI 54449

Roehl Transport Appleton Terminal

6915 County Rd BB

Neenah, WI 54956

Roehl Transport Atlanta Terminal

4215 Bowman Industrial Ct.

Conley, GA 30288

Roehl Transport Chicago Area Terminal

6700 W.

15th Ave.

Gary, IN 46406-2206

We’re currently accepting applications for these opportunities.

Roehl’s been training truck drivers for over twenty-five years, and we’ve been in business for over 55 years.

How do I get started in the Get Your CDL Program?

Because the demand for this popular program is so strong, we’ve created step-by-step instructions to help you.

After that, you’ll move through our learning and application process, where we ensure that you have a good understanding of the program as well as the basic qualifications and the characteristics of a truck driving job with Roehl so you can complete a thoughtful and informed application.

We know how to be successful.

Join our team and grow with us!

