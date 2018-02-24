Shift: Sunrise (4:30 AM – 8:30 AM)

Twilight (5:30 PM – 9:30 PM)

UPS is hiring individuals to work as part-time Package Handlers . This is a physical, fast-paced position that involves continual lifting, lowering and sliding packages that typically weigh 25 – 35 lbs. and may weigh up to 70 lbs. Part-time employees usually work 3 Â½ – 4 hours each day and workdays can vary (Monday â Friday) or (Tuesday â Saturday) depending on the building needs. Package Handlers typically do not work on holidays.

Package Handlers receive a competitive hourly rate and also an attractive benefits package. Please note that these opportunities are part-time only working approximately 17 1/2 â 20 hours per week.

UPS is an equal opportunity employer â race/color/religion/sex/national origin/veteran/disability/sexual orientation/gender identity

Company: UNITED PARCEL SERVICE

Category: Package Handler – Part-Time, Part Time, Package Handling, Part-Time Hourly and Seasonal

Requisition Number: MICAD1

Location: Cadillac,Michigan