Owner Operator Flatbed Truck Drivers, OTR, Avg Over $200k/yr — GT Worldwide Transport

Traverse City, MI
Posted on March 9, 2018
/GT WORLDWIDE TRANSPORT/ is a project oriented company with a large customer base. We need Owner Operators with or without trailers. We provide a great career opportunity and a fantastic pay package. Call Robert for the details!
150k to >200k
None required.
It doesn’t matter where you live, we have work for you!
We require our drivers to have:
-
tarps – you don’t have to use them a lot but you need to have them in case you need them – minimum 4′ drop
-
straps, chains, binders, 6 4×4’s
-
TWIC Card
-
Willingness to stay out 2 weeks
Drivers tend to want to stay with our company. We are honest and fair, and the work is project oriented. Come drive with GT Worldwide!
