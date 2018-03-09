Owner Operator Flatbed Truck Drivers, OTR, Avg Over $200k/yr — GT Worldwide Transport

/GT WORLDWIDE TRANSPORT/ is a project oriented company with a large customer base. We need Owner Operators with or without trailers. We provide a great career opportunity and a fantastic pay package. Call Robert for the details!

Pay

150k to >200k

Experience Required

None required.

More Details

It doesn’t matter where you live, we have work for you!

We require our drivers to have:

tarps – you don’t have to use them a lot but you need to have them in case you need them – minimum 4′ drop

straps, chains, binders, 6 4×4’s

TWIC Card

Willingness to stay out 2 weeks

Drivers tend to want to stay with our company. We are honest and fair, and the work is project oriented. Come drive with GT Worldwide!