Owner Operator Flatbed Truck Drivers, OTR, Avg Over $200k/yr — GT Worldwide Transport

Traverse City, MI

Posted on March 9, 2018

/GT WORLDWIDE TRANSPORT/ is a project oriented company with a large customer base. We need Owner Operators with or without trailers. We provide a great career opportunity and a fantastic pay package. Call Robert for the details!

Pay

150k to >200k

Experience Required

None required.

More Details

It doesn’t matter where you live, we have work for you!

We require our drivers to have:

  • tarps – you don’t have to use them a lot but you need to have them in case you need them – minimum 4′ drop

  • straps, chains, binders, 6 4×4’s

  • TWIC Card

  • Willingness to stay out 2 weeks

Drivers tend to want to stay with our company. We are honest and fair, and the work is project oriented. Come drive with GT Worldwide!

Job Type

How to Apply

