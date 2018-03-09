Outside Sales Representative – Petosky/Mackinaw City, MI

Company: Sysco Grand Rapids

Location: US-MI-Petoskey, US-MI-Mackinaw City

Zip Code: 49512

Minimum Level of Education: High School or Equivalent

Minimum Years of Experience: 0-1

Position Type: Exempt

Travel Percentage: Up to 50%

More information about this job:

OVERVIEW:

At Sysco, we offer our associates the opportunity to grow personally and professionally, to contribute to the success of a dynamic organization, and to serve others in a manner that exceeds their expectations. We are looking for talented, hard-working individuals to join our team. Come grow with us and let us show you why good things really do come from Sysco.

TERRITORY: Petosky, MI and Mackinaw City, MI – (Straits Area)

Selected candidate will start with our upcoming sales class beginning May 7th

General Summary:

This is an outside sales position responsible for promoting the companyâs products and services and for building relationships with new and existing accounts. The main focus is to help Sysco customers succeed while achieving sales and profit goals established by the company.

This position often requires working non-traditional hours (evening, weekends and holidays) in order to successfully meet customersâ needs.

An individual must be able to satisfactorily perform each essential duty listed below. The requirements listed are representative of the knowledge, skill, and/or ability required. Reasonable accommodations may be made to enable individuals with disabilities to perform the essential functions.

Essential Skills and Knowledge

Develop new business, penetrate existing accounts, and minimize lost business to achieve profitable sales growth and special objectives within assigned territory.

Seek and qualify prospects in accordance with Company account stratification goals.

Research customer business needs and develop a mix of products and service to meet needs.

Evaluate market trends and recommend products to customers, based on business needs and goals.

Be informed of market conditions, product innovations, and competitors’ products, prices, and sales; share information with customers as part of value-added services provided.

Essential Duties:

Answer customers’ questions about products, prices, availability, and product uses. Provide product information and practical training to customer personnel.

Drive personal vehicle to customer accounts, conventions, company meetings, etc.

Communicate and collect accounts receivable as necessary, working with the credit department and client; collect all balances due based on approved credit terms.

Manage deliveries to the routing schedule published by the transportation department; troubleshoot any problems that occur during the order process (for example, out of stock items, special order items, low inventory, etc.).

Participate in company functions, promotions, customer visits, and customer events. Attend and participate in general sales and district meetings.

Participate in ongoing training sessions.

Assist with the training of new employees as requested.

Review and analyze daily and weekly reports such as special order requests, customer bid files, and sales/gross profit margin data.

Perform administrative duties, such as preparing sales budgets and reports, maintaining sales records, processing credits and pick-up requests, preparing sales quotes and menu suggestions, and filing reports.

Other duties may be assigned.

Basic Requirements:

High school diploma or general education degree (GED), or 5 YRS Foodservice sales experience

6 months of sales, and/or chef/restaurant management experience, and/or related (Business, Sales, Marketing, Hospitality; or Culinary Arts) degree

Basic pc skills and proficiency with MS Outlook

Reside or willing to relocate to the geographical vicinity of territory

Valid driver’s license with a âcleanâ driving record (including: no single DUI in the last 3 years and no multiple DUIs within the last 7 years)

Current automobile insurance with the following limits of liability: Bodily injury – $100,000 each person and $300,000 each accident; property damage – $100,000 is required

Must pass pre-employment testing (Drug Screen, Background Check)

Must sign Sysco Protective Covenants Agreement

Ability to read, write, speak English

Preferred Requirements:

Bachelorâs degree in Business, Sales, Marketing, Hospitality; or Culinary Arts

1 year of outside foodservice sales experience

Previous Sysco experience

Restaurant management / chef experience

Competencies:

To be successful in this position, the individual performing the duties must successfully demonstrate the following competencies:

Building Trust

Building Customer Loyalty

Follow-up

Sales Ability / Persuasiveness

Managing Work

Adaptability

Communication

Employment Type: Full Time