Outside Sales Representative I

Tuesday, December 20, 2016

Are you a go-getter who is ready to grow your career in one of the most rewarding industries in todayâs economy? Do you dream of a career where you can help those around you achieve the American dream of home ownership? Whether you have dabbled in the building materials industry or are an expert in our products and business, you can further your career in an Outside Sales Representative role with the number one lumber and building materials provider in the U.S., Builders FirstSource.

As an OSR you will have an opportunity to use your experience, product knowledge, and skills to build relationships with current and potential customers while increasing sales. Every day will bring new challenges and experiences from soliciting new customers to troubleshooting a customerâs issue on their jobsite, to performing take offs.You will be working alongside of some of the industryâs top professionals and with enough hard work you will have nearly unlimited growth opportunities!

COMPANY OVERVIEW

Headquartered in Dallas, TX, Builders First Source has grown to be a $6+ billion dollar company with

14,000 employees in 42 states who is the leading provider of building supplies for homebuilders and remodelers. We also manufacture professional quality components and can provide installation for many of the products that we sell. At Builders FirstSource you will have the joy of working for a company with a nationwide reach but a local impact where you will be able to see how your work shapes your community.

Builders FirstSource Sales employees enjoy competitive compensation, as well as being eligible for company benefits from health insurance to 401(K). Apply now to become part of an award-winning team helping homebuilders and homebuyers in your local area!

Under direct supervision, represents the company by providing sales and customer service; generating sales by gathering data on customer needs and design specifications. Acts as a company liaison between inside design staff, production staff and customer in developing sales proposals.

Spends majority of daily activities away from employerâs place of business making sales calls and obtaining orders or contracts for services and products.

Develops knowledge of effective sales techniques, familiarity with industry and understanding of company products and services.

Accompanies more experienced Outside Sales Reps or Sales Manager on customer calls to become familiar with effective sales and customer service techniques.

Bachelorâs degree in Sales, Marketing or related field plus 0 â 2 years industry sales experience or equivalent combination of education and experience.

Builders FirstSource is an Equal Opportunity/Affirmative Action Employer.

All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, national origin, protected veteran status or status as an individual with a disability.

Traverse City MI Lumber – 5700 US Hwy 31 S (49642), Grawn, Michigan, United States of America