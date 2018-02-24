Outside Sales Rep II

We are now hiring

ProBuild was acquired by Builders FirstSource in August 2015. Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Builders FirstSource is the largest supplier of building products, prefabricated components, and value-added services to the professional market segment, primarily for new residential construction and repair and remodeling, in the U.S. We provide customers an integrated home-building solution, offering manufacturing, supply, delivery and installation for a full range of structural and related building products.

We operate in 40 states with approximately 400 locations and have a market presence in 74 of the top 100 Metropolitan Statistical Areas, providing geographic diversity and balanced end market exposure. We service customers from strategically located distribution facilities and manufacturing facilities, that produce value-added products such as roof and floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and pre-hung doors. Builders FirstSource also distributes dimensional lumber and lumber sheet goods, millwork, windows, interior and exterior doors, and other building products.

Represents the company during the sales process by collecting data on customer needs and design specifications; soliciting of new customers: generating sales; and acting as liaison between inside design staff, production staff and customer in developing sales proposals. Spends majority of daily activities away from employerâs place of business making sales calls and obtaining orders or contracts for services and products.

Researches, identifies and solicits new customers.

Generates sales opportunities through research on client needs, industry competition and effective demonstration of the features and benefits of company products and services.

Takes measurements and collects specification information at the customerâs site. Develops understanding of customerâs needs and matches those needs with company products and services.

Effectively plans and conducts sales presentations for current and prospective customers. Designs professional presentations of company products and services and provides clarification of how we can meet their specific needs.

Resolves issues or hands them off to the appropriate employee for resolution.

Bachelor’s degree in Sales, Marketing or related field plus two (2) years industry sales experience; or equivalent combination of education and experience.

