Outside Sales – Account Executive

WKLT 97.5 / WKLZ 98.9 / WQON 100.3 / WFCX 94.3 / WFDA 92.5 / WSRJ 105.5 / WGRY 101.1 are seeking creative energetic, highly focused outside sales people for our Traverse City, Petoskey and Grayling offices who pride themselves on creative problem solving. This team player with a positive attitude will sell integrated and marketing campaigns, including on-air commercials, on-line digital assets and station events. They will grow existing business and generate new business through prospecting, cold calling, face-to-face appointments and developing effective marketing campaigns designed to achieve client objectives.

Essential duties and responsibilities include (but are not limited to): Prospect and research new accounts, customer needs analysis, cold calling, manage and grow existing accounts, develop relationships with clients by providing top quality service, prepare presentations and campaign recaps, achieve sales budgets, and collect on accounts.