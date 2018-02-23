OTR Driver
Granby Industries Transport USA LLC
Kaleva, MI
Posted on February 23, 2018
About OTR Driver
Granby Industries Transport USA LLC is located in Kaleva, MI.Â We are currently looking to fill a few driving positions.Â Requirements include: valid Class A CDL.Â Loads are primarily in the Midwest.
Benefits include: mileage and yard pay, health/dental/vision, retirement, home on weekends and throughout the week.
About Granby Industries Transport USA LLC
