OTR Driver

Kaleva, MI

Posted on February 23, 2018

About OTR Driver

Granby Industries Transport USA LLC is located in Kaleva, MI.Â  We are currently looking to fill a few driving positions.Â  Requirements include: valid Class A CDL.Â  Loads are primarily in the Midwest.

Benefits include: mileage and yard pay, health/dental/vision, retirement, home on weekends and throughout the week.

How to Apply

https://jobs.mitalent.org/job-seeker/job-details/JobCode/8518898

