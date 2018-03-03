Blutrans Inc, a local trucking company, is looking for an OTR driver. Blutrans Inc services customers within a 300-1400 mile radius of Northwestern Michigan. Compensation will be based on applicant’s experience and we will be competitive. Some skills we are looking for are a safe driving record, skill in operating a tractor/trailer, and familiarity with DOT rules and regulations We do offer health insurance and a retirement plan. Please call 231 933 8020 for additional information.

