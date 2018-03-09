Orthopedic Technician

ENTRY REQUIREMENTS

High school education or equivalent. Legible handwriting/printing. Effective verbal communication skills. Completion of hospital training program and orientation program. Must be able to accept direction from multiple sources. Must utilize excellent ESP skills in relationships with patients, families, nursing, and hospital staff and physicians. Demonstrated competence in patient care skills as defined in the Nurse Assistant position description.

SPECIFIC DUTIES

Assists the Orthopedic Surgeon with dressings, treatments, and minor surgery as they apply to Orthopedics, including knowledge of sterile technique. Applies traction, slings, suspensions, halo vests, casts, splints, braces, and orthopedic prostheses. Fits canes, crutches, and walkers. Transfers and releases bodies from morgue.