Organizational Development & Recruiting Supervisor

Job Summary:Â Oversee the development and implementation of all aspects of training and organizational development functions, developing a consistent recruitment strategy, tools for applicant tracking, sourcing, screening, and interviewing high quality candidates in a timely fashion to meet company needs, and provides support regarding property wide training initiatives. Provides professional support to the Director of Human Resources.Â Provides professional consultation, analysis, facilitation, training and organizational development, research and special project management in all areas related to the education, training and development for Odawa Casino Resort.Â Coordinates formal education efforts with various colleges to meet the needs of the business.Â Actively models and emphasizes the core values in the performance of all duties.

Â

Primary Duties & Responsibilities:

Â

Makes recommendations to hire, terminate, demote, and provide training opportunities.

Completes merit increases, evaluates performance, creates and adjusts performance standards, creates and/or delegates staff scheduling, invokes disciplinary action and provides for the fair and equitable treatment of all Team Members.

Attends and represents Odawa Casino Resort at relevant external events as requested.

Performs all other duties as assigned within the scope of work.

Â

RECRUITING

Develop a streamlined company-wide recruitment process to be used across all markets. Gather feedback on the current and proposed process from hiring managers.

Manage the process of standardizing and updating job descriptions for all employees.

Oversight of the expeditious onboarding process for new hire, rehires, and transfers; as well as ensuring efficient process and procedures are in place.

Works with the Recruiting Specialist to develop standard templates for job postings, job announcements, advertisements, and applicant correspondence to be used across all markets.

Works extensively with the applicant tracking system to ensure that all postings follow applicable federal and tribal laws. Coach Managers on behavioral interviewing and skills assessment techniques, determining competencies, providing feedback to candidates and developing offers.

Source candidates using the internet, advertisements, networking, cold calling and job fairs. Develops strategies for hard to fill positions.

Ensure that Staffing Requisitions and Applicant Tracking forms are completed in a timely fashion.

Prepares conditional offers of employment, offer letters and sends offer packages to candidates.

Establish, track, and report on key recruiting metrics.

Periodically reviews turnover statistics for trends in placement of applicants.

Assists the Employee Relations Specialist in reviewing past Team Member files for approval/denial of rehire status.

Assists in all aspects of hiring Executive Team Members from air line bookings to hotel accommodations and onboarding.

Provides input for or establishes the annual budgetary requirements for recruiting operations and develops the administrative framework required to support job fairs, job postings and applicant tracking systems; recommends recruiting expenditures and ways to improve recruiting efforts to the Director of Human Resources.

Creates and updates Recruiting policy and procedures.

Â

TRAINING

Conduct a company-wide needs assessment for technical and people skills training.

Is a participating member of the Odawa Casino Resort Safety Committee.

Develop a comprehensive training program covering: management, communication, customer service and sales, performance management, workplace conduct, and additional training as determined.

Partner with departmental management to assess and identify performance gaps and causes, recommending solutions and interventions.

Develop a formalized succession planning process for Odawa Casino Resorts.

Develop a performance management and career development program utilizing known best practices.

Plan and coordinate internal training events, including marketing the event, coordination of logistics, tracking registration, preparing participant materials, and evaluations.