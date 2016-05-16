MyNorth.comMyNorth.com

Housekeeper

10811 s. Orchard way
Traverse City, MI 49684

Phone:
(231) 883-1489
[email protected]

Posted on May 16, 2016

About Housekeeper

Orchard Cleaning Services is hiring part time and seasonal residential cleaning staff. Hours would be between 7:30am-4:00pm. $10-$15/hr

 

Orchard Cleaning Services provides quality residential, commercial, and rental cleaning. We are licensed and insured.

 

 

Job Requirements

Must have valid drivers license and be able to pass a background check.

Job at a Glance

Pay
Hourly
Employment Type
Part-time
Job Type
Manages Others
No
Requires Travel
No

About Orchard Cleaning Services

How to Apply

Contact [email protected] for more information.

