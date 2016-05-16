Housekeeper
10811 s. Orchard way
Traverse City, MI 49684
Posted on May 16, 2016
About Housekeeper
Orchard Cleaning Services is hiring part time and seasonal residential cleaning staff. Hours would be between 7:30am-4:00pm. $10-$15/hr
Orchard Cleaning Services provides quality residential, commercial, and rental cleaning. We are licensed and insured.
Job Requirements
Must have valid drivers license and be able to pass a background check.
About Orchard Cleaning Services
How to Apply
Contact [email protected] for more information.