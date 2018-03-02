The Walman Optical Company is a successful, diversified, employee-owned business serving the ophthalmic community since 1915. We are a family of optical companies with a 100-year history of excellent relationships built on enduring trust and added value. Each of our businesses is guided by the same core principles and single vision: to be the most trusted business partner in the industry. Our core values respect our employeesâ worth and contributions, emphasize teamwork and offer opportunities for personal and professional growth.

We are currently seeking an experienced Optical Laboratory Branch Manager for our well established Traverse City, MI location. This is an excellent opportunity to join our TEAMâ¦We are the #1 independent optical wholesaler in America!

Job Summary

Overall leadership and managerial responsibility for the efficient operation and production of an Ophthalmic Laboratory serving the account base in such a way as to expand and sustain the growth of the branch. Additionally, the Branch Manager is responsible for laboratory profitability and maintenance of a TEAM environment among the office and production staff in the service to our accounts.

Position Specifics:

Must be technically sound and have familiarity with lab functions for the production of ophthalmic lenses;

Working knowledge of inventory control methods, P & L statements and production work flow;

Strong personal leadership and communication skills;

Ability to build/manage employee team…hire, train, coach and motivate personnel;

Maintain a safe work environment in compliance with OSHA standards;

Ability to interface with customer accounts and sales team…retain, develop and foster customer relations.

Must possess and maintain a valid Driverâs License and insurable driving record that complies with The Walman Optical Company Motor Vehicle Policy.

Experience/Qualifications

Management / Assistant Management experience

Minimum 5 years hands-on optical laboratory production experience; Surface and/or Finish

Training in optical technology or equivalent manufacturing industry experience

Digital Vision Inc. (DVI) optical manufacturing software experience a major plus

Benefits

Competitive Salary

Medical Insurance

Dental Insurance

Life Insurance

LTD

PTO

401(k) with company match

Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP)

If you are interested in becoming part of the Walman Team please apply online today.

The Walman Optical Company is committed to providing Equal Employment Opportunity (EEO) to all employees and applicants. EEO/Affirmative Action Employer/Protected Veteran Status. The company grants reasonable accommodations to qualified disabled individuals in accordance with applicable law.