Traverse City, MI
Posted on February 24, 2018
Responsible for assisting with all operational tasks within the store as delegated and assigned by the Store Manager with main focus on the front-end and sales floor operations. Also assist with the hiring, training and development of store associates as delegated by the Store Manager
Principal Duties and Responsibilities
-
Assist with all store functions and day-to-day store activities as directed by the Store Manager
-
Able to perform all opening and closing procedures in the absence of the Store Manager
-
Assist the Store Manager in protecting and securing all company assets, including store cash
-
Adhere to all policies and procedures including safety guidelines
-
Maintain a professional and friendly environment with customers, subordinates and supervisors
-
Maintain all areas of the store, including the stockroom and sales floor, to company standards to include recovery
-
When the Store Manager is not on the premises, direct supervisory responsibility for all hourly Associates
-
Process all SSC Corporate directives including Pull and Hold/Destroy, Task Compliance, Key Survey information
-
requests and any additional communications related to store activities as delegated by the Store Manager
-
Assist the Store Manager on the receipt and return of DSD merchandise.
-
Follow the VIP and DSD Policies and Procedures
-
Assist the Store Manager in ensuring proper staffing coverage on a daily basis
-
Assist the Store Manager in ensuring that the sales floor is sales effective on a daily basis
-
Assist in the management of cashiering activities to ensure all company cash handling practices & guidelines are followed at all times by all Associates
-
Promotional effectiveness of store-front fixtures and displays
-
Assist in the management of sales effectiveness of seasonal areas in the store
-
Coordinate appropriate signage utilized in the store
-
Assist with the receipt and return of DSD merchandise
-
Process damaged merchandise on a daily basis
-
Assist Store Manager with creation of weekly schedules
-
Assist in the management of store supplies and expense control
-
Assist with merchandising and maintaining the checkout area to maximize impulse sales
-
Ensure coolers and store-front program racks/displays are refilled daily (balloon program, sunglasses, batteries, etc.)
-
Assist with the management of the Drive Item program
Minimum Requirements/Qualifications
-
Prefer prior retail and management experience
-
Strong communication, interpersonal, and written skills
-
Ability to lift, bend and transport merchandise weighing up to 50lbs
-
Ability to work in a high energy team environment
This job specification should not be construed to imply that these requirements are the exclusive standards of the position. This is not to be considered a complete list of job duties, which appear in the job description for this position, and which may be amended from time to time at the discretion of Dollar Tree. Incumbents will follow any other instructions and perform any other related duties as may be required by their supervisor.
Dollar Tree is an equal opportunity employer.
