Operator- CNC

Who are we?

Rooted in humility, hard work, and a little weirdness, TentCraft is a juggernaut of manufacturing quality, and has been since 2005. We produce professional marketing elements â including tents, flags, and everything in between â for the most discerning brands and agencies across North America. Our farm-to-table approach means thereâs no middleman, resulting in greater project transparency, faster production time, and tighter budget control. Long story short, weâre one big talented wolf pack thatâs dedicated to our work, our clients, and our TentCraft family, and weâre not afraid to get our paws dirty. Currently, weâre hunting for some new wolves to add to our pack of creative individuals â you could be one of those wolves!

What are we looking for:

Talented, creative, enthusiastic and motivated people who genuinely care about what they do. The CNC Operator will be responsible for the maintenance and operation of CNC equipment, minor manual machining tasks and assisting with inventory management, all as it relates to the production of pop up tent frames. TentCraft is a young, growing company, and the perfect fit for this role will be someone without a ton of experience, but eager to learn and grow their career with us. The Metal Fabrication team is fun, full of energy, does not fear change and is ready to create quality products. A good sense of humor, incredible work ethic and a keen sense of continuous improvement is essential.

â¢ This person will be responsible for the day to day operation of the CNC Machinery set up to produce tent frames â¢ Keep all machines operating smoothly by following standard work instructions and Preventative Maintenance routines â¢ A growth oriented individual who is looking for an opportunity utilize existing skills with a focus on LEAN manufacturing techniques â¢ Perform and track daily preventative maintenance of equipment â¢ Help in other areas of metal fabrication as needed, although we get a ton done, we are a small team working together to accomplish big goals â¢ Identify and help implement potential process improvements as well as error proofing opportunities

What you need:

â¢ High School degree or equivalent, some college or technical training highly desired â¢ Mechanical aptitude: schooling or specialized training highly desired, but we will train the right person; attitude and aptitude can be everything here â¢ Genuine interest in making our product better- you will be called upon to participate in continuous improvement activities â¢ Ability to take ownership of a process, ensure that it runs according to design and continuously improve it â¢ Good interpersonal skills and willing to take direction â¢ Willingness to do what it takes to get the job done on time, including overtime when necessary â¢ Team player who can adjust on the fly and help out where needed

What weâll give you:

â¢ Opportunity â you wonât do busy work or avoid rocking the boat; youâll have a palpable impact, contributing directly to operational success and expansion. â¢ A flexible work schedule. Work/life balance is important to us, and we encourage you to be active outside the office! Though, flexibility also means being available for extended hours when needed â¢ A job that will make all your friends jealous â¢ Comprehensive benefits package, including medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with company match, 21 paid days off per year, cell phone reimbursement, health and wellness reimbursement, and more!

Bottom line:

We began as a start-up company within a large organization and have experienced rapid and sustainable growth by hiring A+ people who are committed to the continued growth and success of this company. We offer a tremendous work environment, great leadership and all the help you could ever ask for. We arenât interested in job-hoppers or anybody looking to dip their toes in the water. We want people ready to jump in the deep end and help us continue to gain market share from our competitors, introduce new products and become an even better turn-key vendor for our clients than we currently are. Our goal is for this to be the best job youâve ever had.

TentCraft, Inc. and its subsidiaries are equal opportunity employers and do not discriminate against otherwise qualified applicants in employment on the basis of race, color, religion, age, sex, national origin, genetic information, disability, or any other characteristics as protected by federal, state or local law.