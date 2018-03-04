Operations Specialist Warehouse Assistant Seasona

Posting Title

Operations Specialist – Warehouse Assistant (Seasonal)

Job Posting

CHS has an exciting opportunity in our Country Operations Retail division at our Traverse City location! We are looking for an Operations Specialist to work this spring and into the summer assisting our Agronomy Department with customer service. You must be customer focused, hardworking, and have excellent communication skills, both verbal and written.

You will:

â¢Work with patrons in a courteous and professional manner.

â¢Perform all job functions as needed to ensure facility operates smoothly and customers receive excellent customer service.

â¢Assist with the control and monitoring of all load out functions.

â¢Understand and operate automated scale/dump systems.

â¢Blend product as prescribed and/or generate blends.

â¢Monitor and maintain quality of inventory and blended product.

â¢Load and unload products from trucks.

â¢Operate heavy equipment as needed.

â¢Conduct regular house-cleaning duties, processes and record keeping.

â¢Assist with maintaining and keeping records on all equipment including legs, conveyors, cleaners, vehicles and all other facility equipment.

â¢Follow all company policies, procedures and safety requirements.

â¢Maintain and promote a strong safety culture and follow all safety policies, procedures and regulations. Identify and communicate workplace hazards and correct or seek assistance in correcting unsafe actions or conditions.

â¢Perform other duties as needed or assigned.Training provided:

â¢Operation of location facilities

Basic Qualifications: (required)

â¢High School diploma or GED

â¢Able to lift 75 lbs; climb ladders, stairs and bins; walk, stand, bend, twist

â¢Experience operating loaders

â¢Able to work in dusty conditions and adverse weather conditions and temperatures

â¢Able to work extended hours to meet business demands

Preferred Qualifications: (desired)

â¢Agriculture background

â¢Grain, fertilizer, or chemical handling experience

