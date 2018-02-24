Operations Associate – Grand Traverse Mall

Location:Traverse City, MI, United States-Grand Traverse Mall 3300 S Airport Rd W

Job ID:1044585

Date:Yesterday

Job Description

General Description

Do you like working with your hands and staying active? Do the words âorderâ and âprocessâ get you excited? Do you enjoy making things happen behind the scenes and seeing your work flourish in a store? Well, being an Operations Associate might be the position for you!

The Operations Associateâs role is to create an outstanding customer experience by performing operations functions within the store. The Operations Associate role is an early morning position and you will work with the task team to perform functions prior to store opening.

Responsibilities

Customer Service â Youâre maneuvering around the store at a fast pace, working with all the latest merchandise, but when a customer stops to ask you a question or request assistance, thereâs no one theyâd rather be talking to other than you.

Executes pricing and signing â You can change ticket prices and signing on merchandise across the store better and faster than anyone!

Replenish and restock the store: You understand the needs of the customer. When merchandise is getting low, you assist your sales floor peers and leaders by pulling and preparing merchandise to go the floor in order to ensure all of our customers have the styles and sizes they need.

Receive and unload merchandise: You work with your co-workers to unload a truck and prepare the merchandise in the backroom.

Backroom standards: You keep the stockroom safe, clean, and organized .

On-line jcp.com pick up: You may be responsible for finding and fulfilling orders placed online.

Merchandise strategy: You take the plans that have been communicated by leadership on where to place merchandise throughout the store and execute the plan with efficiency and detail. You understand the merchandising standards and work to deliver an outstanding customer experience by maintaining these standards as you flow goods to the sales floor.

Participates in a learning environment: You absorb new information from your peers or training materials on our merchandise or business processes.

Skills and Characteristics:

Results: Solve problems and make smart decisions that drive sales, profit or customer service; execute your work efficiently and effectively; inspire strong performance in yourself and others

Ownership: Provide great customer service; cooperate and build positive, inclusive and respectful relationships; take accountability for your actions and outcomes

Intensity: Proactively find ways to improve the customer experience; show the confidence and courage to do whatâs right; take action with energy and urgency

