112805BR

Title:

OPERATIONS ASSISTANT MANAGER

Division:

STORE

Job Description:

Responsible for assisting with all operational tasks within the store as delegated and assigned by the Store Manager with main focus on the front-end and sales floor operations. Also assist with the hiring, training and development of store associates as delegated by the Store Manager

Principal Duties and Responsibilities

Assist with all store functions and day-to-day store activities as directed by the Store Manager

Able to perform all opening and closing procedures in the absence of the Store Manager

Assist the Store Manager in protecting and securing all company assets, including store cash

Adhere to all policies and procedures including safety guidelines

Maintain a professional and friendly environment with customers, subordinates and supervisors

Maintain all areas of the store, including the stockroom and sales floor, to company standards to include recovery

When the Store Manager is not on the premises, direct supervisory responsibility for all hourly Associates

Process all SSC Corporate directives including Pull and Hold/Destroy, Task Compliance, Key Survey information

requests and any additional communications related to store activities as delegated by the Store Manager

Assist the Store Manager on the receipt and return of DSD merchandise.

Follow the VIP and DSD Policies and Procedures

Assist the Store Manager in ensuring proper staffing coverage on a daily basis

Assist the Store Manager in ensuring that the sales floor is sales effective on a daily basis

Assist in the management of cashiering activities to ensure all company cash handling practices & guidelines are followed at all times by all Associates

Promotional effectiveness of store-front fixtures and displays

Assist in the management of sales effectiveness of seasonal areas in the store

Coordinate appropriate signage utilized in the store

Assist with the receipt and return of DSD merchandise

Process damaged merchandise on a daily basis

Assist Store Manager with creation of weekly schedules

Assist in the management of store supplies and expense control

Assist with merchandising and maintaining the checkout area to maximize impulse sales

Ensure coolers and store-front program racks/displays are refilled daily (balloon program, sunglasses, batteries, etc.)

Assist with the management of the Drive Item program

Minimum Requirements/Qualifications

Prefer prior retail and management experience

Strong communication, interpersonal, and written skills

Ability to lift, bend and transport merchandise weighing up to 50lbs

Ability to work in a high energy team environment

This job specification should not be construed to imply that these requirements are the exclusive standards of the position. This is not to be considered a complete list of job duties, which appear in the job description for this position, and which may be amended from time to time at the discretion of Dollar Tree. Incumbents will follow any other instructions and perform any other related duties as may be required by their supervisor.

Dollar Tree is an equal opportunity employer.

Auto Req ID:

112805BR

Zip/Postal Code::

49686

City::

Traverse City

State/Province::

Michigan

Employment Status::

PT