Onekama Schools Sub Teachers & More Needed Today!
Onekama, MI
Posted on February 16, 2018
Short URL: https://mynorth.com/job/365867
About Onekama Schools Sub Teachers & More Needed Today!
EDUStaff is seeking to hire multiple positions throughout Michigan to work within the local school districts in the capacity of:
– Lunch Monitor
– Custodians
– Food Service Staff
– Substitute Teachers
– Paraprofessionals
– Secretaries
Please visit www.EDUStaff.org or if you have questions please call us at 877.974.6338 or email at [email protected]
Job at a Glance
About EDUStaff
More jobs at EDUStaff