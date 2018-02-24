On-Call Speech Pathologist

ENTRY REQUIREMENTS

A Master’s Degree in Speech/Language Pathology.

Certification of Clinical Competence in Speech/Language Pathology as granted by the American Speech and Hearing Association; or has completed academic and practicum requirements and is in the process of meeting the requirements for certification.

ORGANIZATION

Reports to Manager of Rehab Services. May receive direction from Rehab Service Line Director .

AGE OF PATIENTS SERVED

Cares for patients in the age category(s) checked below:

Neonatal (birth-1 mo) X Young adult (18 yr-25 yrs) Infant (1 mo-1 yr) X Adult (26 yrs-54 yrs)

X Early childhood (1 yr-5 yrs) X Sr. Adult (55 yrs-64 yrs)

X Late childhood (6 yrs-12 yrs) X Geriatric (65 yrs & above)

X Adolescence (13 yrs-17 yrs) All ages (birth & above)

No direct clinical contact with patients

SPECIFIC DUTIES

Supports the Mission, Vision and Values of Munson Healthcare Embraces and supports the Performance Improvement philosophy of Munson Healthcare. Promotes personal and patient safety. Has basic understanding of Relationship-Based Care (RBC) principles, meets expectations outlined in Commitment To My Co-workers, and supports RBC unit action plans. Uses effective customer service/interpersonal skills at all times. Accurately administers appropriate diagnostic evaluation tools based on the diagnosis and age of each patient. Develops a treatment plan for each patient that reflects results of the evaluation and makes recommendations for treatment. Provides quality treatment that is reflective of the stated goals in the treatment plan. Keeps medical records up to date, complete, and in accordance with department and hospital guidelines for inpatient and outpatient records. Meets productivity standards of the department. Records daily charges accurately and promptly per department process. Participates in department and interdepartmental efforts to improve processes and clinical treatment.

Performs other duties and responsibilities as assigned.