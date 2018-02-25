On-Call Clinical Pharmacist

The Clinical Pharmacist is responsible for the provision of safe, effective, appropriate and cost-efficient medication therapy to patients. The Clinical pharmacist will work directly with providers, other health professionals, and patients to ensure that the medications prescribed for patients contribute to the best possible health outcomes. Clinical pharmacists verify orders for medications, monitor patient medication therapies, provide drug information, and supervise and direct support personnel.

ENTRY REQUIREMENTS

Graduate of an ACPE-accredited School of Pharmacy with a BS Pharmacy degree or higher

Currently licensed to practice pharmacy in the state of Michigan or eligible for licensure

Health-system experience or PGY-1 residency completion preferred, but not required

PGY-2 Residency completion desired but not required for specialty areas (ED, OR, ONC)

Board Certification preferred, but not required

ORGANIZATION

Reports to Pharmacy Manager and/or Director of Pharmacy

POPULATIONS SERVED COMPETENCIES, INCLUDING AGE OF PATIENTS SERVED

Meets the pharmaceutical care needs of the patient in all ages (birth and above), includes care for the unborn

SPECIFIC DUTIES