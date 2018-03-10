JOB DESCRIPTION

The On Call Chaplain position entails:

Covering one night a week on call from home (Sunday evenings 7 p.m â 7 a.m Monday) One weekend a month on call from home (Friday 6 p.m. â Sunday 7 p.m) Available as needed, and on occasion to work a week day and visit patients and respond to pages, and phone calls.

ENTRY REQUIREMENTS

Graduate of an accredited seminary or school of theology; Masterâs Degree of Divinity preferred. Experience working with patients and family members having a health crisis as well as death and dying experience; Clinical Pastoral Education (CPE) required; along with good standing with candidateâs denominational authority.

Ability to work as a member of the interdisciplinary team.

Comfort in an interfaith setting, respecting diversity in beliefs.

Ability to accept different lifestyles, cultures, beliefs and values.

Hospital Chaplain experience preferred.

Meets MMC established requirements for proof of health status.

ORGANIZATION

Reports to the Chaplain.

AGE OF PATIENTS SERVED

Cares for all ages of patients.

SPECIFIC DUTIES