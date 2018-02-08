On-Call Chaplain
Traverse City, MI
Posted on February 8, 2018
About On-Call Chaplain
JOB DESCRIPTION
The On Call Chaplain position entails:
-
Covering one night a week on call from home (Sunday evenings 7 p.m â 7 a.m Monday)
-
One weekend a month on call from home (Friday 6 p.m. â Sunday 7 p.m)
-
Available as needed, and on occasion to work a week day and visit patients and respond to pages, and phone calls.
ENTRY REQUIREMENTS
Graduate of an accredited seminary or school of theology; Masterâs Degree of Divinity preferred. Experience working with patients and family members having a health crisis as well as death and dying experience; Clinical Pastoral Education (CPE) required; along with good standing with candidateâs denominational authority.
Ability to work as a member of the interdisciplinary team.
Comfort in an interfaith setting, respecting diversity in beliefs.
Ability to accept different lifestyles, cultures, beliefs and values.
Hospital Chaplain experience preferred.
Meets MMC established requirements for proof of health status.
ORGANIZATION
Reports to the Chaplain.
AGE OF PATIENTS SERVED
Cares for all ages of patients.
SPECIFIC DUTIES
-
Supports the Mission, Vision and Values of Munson Healthcare
-
Embraces and supports the Performance Improvement philosophy of Munson Healthcare.
-
Promotes personal and patient safety.
-
Uses effective customer service/interpersonal skills at all times.
-
Assures spiritual assessment of patients/families/caregivers in the inpatient setting when needed and appropriate services are rendered in a timely manner.
-
Provides direct spiritual care to patients/families/caregivers when local clergy are not available.
-
Documents direct services.
-
Performs other duties and responsibilities as assigned.
