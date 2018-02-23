Office Support Staff

ENTRY REQUIREMENTS

High school graduate with one year additional education in secretarial science or related courses and/or equivalent experience in a secretarial position requiring exercise of judgment. Additional college or business courses preferred.

Demonstrated computer experience including proficient typing skills and the ability to learn specific computer systems. Excel and Word experience preferred.

Knowledge of medical terminology preferred.

Proven ability to use standard office equipment.

Competent in mathematical and computation skills.

Demonstrated excellent customer service skills with the ability to communicate effectively both verbally and in writing.

Meets MHH established requirement for proof of health status. Ability to bend, twist, reach, stoop, access areas of office environment. Physically able to lift 35 pounds. Demonstrates ability utilize good body mechanics or lifting techniques to avoid manipulating more than 35 pounds.

Meets Home Health and Medicare standards as evidenced by criminal background check and fingerprinting.

ORGANIZATION

Reports to appropriate Home Health Manager or designee.

May receives assignments from other members of Home Health Management team.

Has constant working contact with home health employees, managers, directors, administrative staff and general public.

SPECIFIC DUTIES

Supports the Mission, Vision and Values of Munson Home Health. Embraces and supports the Performance Improvement philosophy of Munson Healthcare. Promotes personal and patient safety. Uses effective customer service/interpersonal skills at all times. Performs a number of clerical duties according to the needs of the department, for example:

a. Using a computer with various software programs

b. Data entry

c. Working with filing systems

d. Answering telephones

e. Using standard office equipment