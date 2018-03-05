MyNorth.comMyNorth.com

Office Manager

Traverse City, MI

http://www.owenssoftwater.com

Posted on March 5, 2018

Owens Soft Water, Inc.

 

A growing water treatment company seeks an experienced Office Manager for our Traverse City office

 

“We are a growing, fast paced family owned company with 3 locations in Central and Northern Michigan”

 

Job Duties include:

  • Preparing and completing daily paperwork
  • In store customer sales
  • Scheduling service technicians
  • Answering phones

 

Qualifications include:

  • Candidate must possess excellent communication skills, must be Microsoft Office proficient and have at least 3 years experience.
  • Candidate must be organized, able to multi-task, work individually or as a team.
  • Great customer service skills
  • College is preferred but not required.

 

Full time position with a pay range $38,000 to $44,000 per year based on experience.

 

Benefits include:

  • BCBS
  • Dental, vision
  • Simple IRA plan available

https://jobs.mitalent.org/job-seeker/job-details/JobCode/8334494

