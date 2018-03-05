Office Manager
Traverse City, MI
Posted on March 5, 2018
Short URL: https://mynorth.com/job/372001
About Office Manager
A growing water treatment company seeks an experienced Office Manager for our Traverse City office
“We are a growing, fast paced family owned company with 3 locations in Central and Northern Michigan”
Job Duties include:
- Preparing and completing daily paperwork
- In store customer sales
- Scheduling service technicians
- Answering phones
Qualifications include:
- Candidate must possess excellent communication skills, must be Microsoft Office proficient and have at least 3 years experience.
- Candidate must be organized, able to multi-task, work individually or as a team.
- Great customer service skills
- College is preferred but not required.
Full time position with a pay range $38,000 to $44,000 per year based on experience.
Benefits include:
- BCBS
- Dental, vision
- Simple IRA plan available
Job at a Glance
About OWENS SOFT WATER
More jobs at OWENS SOFT WATER