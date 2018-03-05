A growing water treatment company seeks an experienced Office Manager for our Traverse City office

“We are a growing, fast paced family owned company with 3 locations in Central and Northern Michigan”

Job Duties include:

Preparing and completing daily paperwork

In store customer sales

Scheduling service technicians

Answering phones

Qualifications include:

Candidate must possess excellent communication skills, must be Microsoft Office proficient and have at least 3 years experience.

Candidate must be organized, able to multi-task, work individually or as a team.

Great customer service skills

College is preferred but not required.

Full time position with a pay range $38,000 to $44,000 per year based on experience.

Benefits include: