Office Manager III – Multi Office

Seeking multi-unit retail office managers eager to advance their career by accelerating our seasonal business and leading a dynamic team of professionals to deliver exceptional customer service.

We offer competitive pay with incentive pay potential, flexible schedules, and career growth opportunities.

H&R Block is the 7th largest retailer in the U.S., and the industryâs largest consumer tax services providerÂ¹.

Office Manager III duties include:

Assisting in development of and executing office-level sales plans

Growing the business through developing local partnerships, managing office community involvement, and modeling and coaching sales and new client growth tactics

Ensuring outstanding client service

Assisting in recruiting and interviewing tax office associates, as well as leading tax office associates to meet and exceed growth and service quality goals

Managing office staffing, operations, and logistics for two or more tax offices (including at least one large office)

270577BR

MI

TRAVERSE CITY

BLAIR PLAZA

Office Manager III

Bachelorâs degree in Business or other related field, or equivalent combination of education and experience

3 years of prior related retail supervisor experience, or equivalent

2 years of multi-unit retail store management preferred

Prior experience in an Office Manager or Tax Professional position preferred

Strong communication and organizational skills

Demonstrated aptitude for sales plan execution and desire to grow the business

Leadership and supervisory skills to guide and develop associates

Bilingual candidates strongly encouraged to apply!

1 Based on annual revenues for sales of tax preparation products and services.