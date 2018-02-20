Office Manager III – Multi Office
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
Posted on February 20, 2018
Short URL: https://mynorth.com/job/368570
About Office Manager III – Multi Office
270577BR
Title:
Office Manager III – Multi Office
Job Description:
Seeking multi-unit retail office managers eager to advance their career by accelerating our seasonal business and leading a dynamic team of professionals to deliver exceptional customer service.
We offer competitive pay with incentive pay potential, flexible schedules, and career growth opportunities.
H&R Block is the 7th largest retailer in the U.S., and the industryâs largest consumer tax services providerÂ¹.
Apply today using any device at www.hrblock.com/careers > Tax Office Jobs
Office Manager III duties include:
-
Assisting in development of and executing office-level sales plans
-
Growing the business through developing local partnerships, managing office community involvement, and modeling and coaching sales and new client growth tactics
-
Ensuring outstanding client service
-
Assisting in recruiting and interviewing tax office associates, as well as leading tax office associates to meet and exceed growth and service quality goals
-
Managing office staffing, operations, and logistics for two or more tax offices (including at least one large office)
Job ID:
270577BR
State:
MI
City:
TRAVERSE CITY
Address:
BLAIR PLAZA
Tax Office Job Categories:
Office Manager III
Minimum Qualifications:
Skills & Experience:
-
Bachelorâs degree in Business or other related field, or equivalent combination of education and experience
-
3 years of prior related retail supervisor experience, or equivalent
-
2 years of multi-unit retail store management preferred
-
Prior experience in an Office Manager or Tax Professional position preferred
-
Strong communication and organizational skills
-
Demonstrated aptitude for sales plan execution and desire to grow the business
-
Leadership and supervisory skills to guide and develop associates
Bilingual candidates strongly encouraged to apply!
H&R Block is an equal opportunity employer.
1 Based on annual revenues for sales of tax preparation products and services.
Job at a Glance
About H&R Block
More jobs at H&R Block