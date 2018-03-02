MyNorth.comMyNorth.com

Office Manager III – Multi Office

CADILLAC, MI

https://my.jobs/252ded90dc234bbc8c310a338a7966a1151

Posted on March 2, 2018

Seeking multi-unit retail office managers eager to advance their career by accelerating our seasonal business and leading a dynamic team of professionals to deliver exceptional customer service.

We offer competitive pay with incentive pay potential, flexible schedules, and career growth opportunities.

H&R Block is the industry-s largest consumer tax services provider- and we have been focused on client service for over 60 years.

Apply today using any device at www.hrblock.com/careers > Tax Office Jobs

Office Manager III duties include:

  • Assisting in development of and executing office-level sales plans

  • Growing the business through developing local partnerships, managing office community involvement, and modeling and coaching sales and new client growth tactics

  • Ensuring outstanding client service

  • Assisting in recruiting and interviewing tax office associates, as well as leading tax office associates to meet and exceed growth and service quality goals

  • Managing office staffing, operations, and logistics for two or more tax offices (including at least one large office)

1337 N MITCHELL

  • Bachelorâs degree in Business or other related field, or equivalent combination of education and experience

  • 3 years of prior related retail supervisor experience, or equivalent

  • 2 years of multi-unit retail store management preferred

  • Prior experience in an Office Manager or Tax Professional position preferred

  • Strong communication and organizational skills

  • Demonstrated aptitude for sales plan execution and desire to grow the business

  • Leadership and supervisory skills to guide and develop associates

Bilingual candidates strongly encouraged to apply!

H&R Block is an equal opportunity employer.

1 Based on annual revenues for sales of tax preparation products and services.

About H&R Block

More jobs at H&R Block

https://jobs.mitalent.org/job-seeker/job-details/JobCode/8551656

