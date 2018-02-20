MyNorth.comMyNorth.com

TRAVERSE CITY, MI

https://my.jobs/ad6bdf8f19ca4f2482c07bd2cc7febea151

Posted on February 20, 2018

Job Description:

Seeking retail office managers eager to advance their career by accelerating our seasonal business and leading a dynamic team of professionals to deliver exceptional customer service.

We offer competitive pay with incentive pay potential, flexible schedules, career growth opportunities, and advanced tax training and certification.

H&R Block is the industry-s largest consumer tax services provider- and we have been focused on client service for over 60 years.

Office Manager I duties include:

  • Assisting in development of and executing office-level sales plans

  • Growing the business through developing local partnerships, managing office community involvement, and modeling and coaching sales and new client growth tactics

  • Ensuring outstanding client service

  • Assisting in recruiting and interviewing tax office associates, as well as leading tax office associates to meet and exceed growth and service quality goals

  • Managing office staffing, operations, and logistics for a tax office

  • Preparing accurate and complete tax returns for clients, and being a knowledgeable resource on tax topics and products

Minimum Qualifications:

Skills & Experience:

  • High school diploma or equivalent

  • Strong communication and organizational skills

  • Demonstrated aptitude for sales plan execution and desire to grow the business

  • Leadership and supervisory skills to guide and develop associates

  • Successful completion of the H&R Block Tax Knowledge Assessment or Income Tax Course Â²

  • Must complete 18-hour continuing education requirement and meet all other IRS and applicable state requirements

  • 2-3 years in a Tax Professional position preferred

  • Prior supervisory and customer service experience preferred

Bilingual candidates strongly encouraged to apply!

H&R Block is an equal opportunity employer.

1 Based on annual revenues for sales of tax preparation products and services.

2 Enrollment in, or completion of the H&R Block Income Tax Course is neither an offer nor a guarantee of employment.

