Office Manager I
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
Posted on February 20, 2018
Short URL: https://mynorth.com/job/368575
About Office Manager I
267213BR
Title:
Office Manager I
Job Description:
Seeking retail office managers eager to advance their career by accelerating our seasonal business and leading a dynamic team of professionals to deliver exceptional customer service.
We offer competitive pay with incentive pay potential, flexible schedules, career growth opportunities, and advanced tax training and certification.
H&R Block is the industry-s largest consumer tax services provider- and we have been focused on client service for over 60 years.
Apply today using any device at www.hrblock.com/careers > Tax Office Jobs
Office Manager I duties include:
-
Assisting in development of and executing office-level sales plans
-
Growing the business through developing local partnerships, managing office community involvement, and modeling and coaching sales and new client growth tactics
-
Ensuring outstanding client service
-
Assisting in recruiting and interviewing tax office associates, as well as leading tax office associates to meet and exceed growth and service quality goals
-
Managing office staffing, operations, and logistics for a tax office
-
Preparing accurate and complete tax returns for clients, and being a knowledgeable resource on tax topics and products
Job ID:
267213BR
State:
MI
City:
TRAVERSE CITY
Address:
GRAND TRAVERSE MALL
Tax Office Job Categories:
Office Manager I
Minimum Qualifications:
Skills & Experience:
-
High school diploma or equivalent
-
Strong communication and organizational skills
-
Demonstrated aptitude for sales plan execution and desire to grow the business
-
Leadership and supervisory skills to guide and develop associates
-
Successful completion of the H&R Block Tax Knowledge Assessment or Income Tax Course Â²
-
Must complete 18-hour continuing education requirement and meet all other IRS and applicable state requirements
-
2-3 years in a Tax Professional position preferred
-
Prior supervisory and customer service experience preferred
Bilingual candidates strongly encouraged to apply!
H&R Block is an equal opportunity employer.
1 Based on annual revenues for sales of tax preparation products and services.
2 Enrollment in, or completion of the H&R Block Income Tax Course is neither an offer nor a guarantee of employment.
Job at a Glance
About H&R Block
More jobs at H&R Block