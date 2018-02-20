267216BR

Title:

Office Manager I

Job Description:

Seeking retail office managers eager to advance their career by accelerating our seasonal business and leading a dynamic team of professionals to deliver exceptional customer service.

We offer competitive pay with incentive pay potential, flexible schedules, career growth opportunities, and advanced tax training and certification.

H&R Block is the industry-s largest consumer tax services provider- and we have been focused on client service for over 60 years.

Apply today using any device at www.hrblock.com/careers > Tax Office Jobs

Office Manager I duties include:

Assisting in development of and executing office-level sales plans

Growing the business through developing local partnerships, managing office community involvement, and modeling and coaching sales and new client growth tactics

Ensuring outstanding client service

Assisting in recruiting and interviewing tax office associates, as well as leading tax office associates to meet and exceed growth and service quality goals

Managing office staffing, operations, and logistics for a tax office

Preparing accurate and complete tax returns for clients, and being a knowledgeable resource on tax topics and products

Job ID:

267216BR

State:

MI

City:

BENZONIA

Address:

1681 BENZIE HWY

Tax Office Job Categories:

Office Manager I

Minimum Qualifications:

Skills & Experience:

High school diploma or equivalent

Strong communication and organizational skills

Demonstrated aptitude for sales plan execution and desire to grow the business

Leadership and supervisory skills to guide and develop associates

Successful completion of the H&R Block Tax Knowledge Assessment or Income Tax Course Â²

Must complete 18-hour continuing education requirement and meet all other IRS and applicable state requirements

2-3 years in a Tax Professional position preferred

Prior supervisory and customer service experience preferred

Bilingual candidates strongly encouraged to apply!

H&R Block is an equal opportunity employer.

1 Based on annual revenues for sales of tax preparation products and services.

2 Enrollment in, or completion of the H&R Block Income Tax Course is neither an offer nor a guarantee of employment.