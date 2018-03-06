MyNorth.comMyNorth.com

ResetView: All | FeaturedAdd Your Own

Office Coordinator

Traverse City, MI

Website:
http://www.voltageelectric.net

Posted on March 6, 2018

Short URL: https://mynorth.com/job/372354

Apply Now

About Office Coordinator

 

Voltage Electric

 

Voltage Electric is seeking an Office Coordinator for a part time position.

 

Skills required:

  • Proficiency in Quickbooks Pro 
  • Basic working knowledge of Word and Excel
  • Payroll
  • Invoicing
  • Accounts receivable and payable
  • Ability to assist in typing up bids and letters
  • Good grammatical skills are a must

 

Preferred skills: (not required)

  • Basic understanding of social media marketing/Word Press website platform
  • Electrical or construction trades knowledge

 

Working 10-16 hours per week.

Wage range is $15-$18 per hour, commensurate with experience.

This would be a perfect job for a semi-retired person, or someone already working a part time job!

Job at a Glance

Job Type

About Voltage Electric, Inc.

More jobs at Voltage Electric, Inc.

How to Apply

https://jobs.mitalent.org/job-seeker/job-details/JobCode/3074105

Want to add your own?

Add a Listing