Voltage Electric is seeking an Office Coordinator for a part time position.

Skills required:

Proficiency in Quickbooks Pro

Basic working knowledge of Word and Excel

Payroll

Invoicing

Accounts receivable and payable

Ability to assist in typing up bids and letters

Good grammatical skills are a must

Preferred skills: (not required)

Basic understanding of social media marketing/Word Press website platform

Electrical or construction trades knowledge

Working 10-16 hours per week.

Wage range is $15-$18 per hour, commensurate with experience.

This would be a perfect job for a semi-retired person, or someone already working a part time job!