Office Coordinator
Traverse City, MI
Posted on March 6, 2018
Voltage Electric is seeking an Office Coordinator for a part time position.
Skills required:
- Proficiency in Quickbooks Pro
- Basic working knowledge of Word and Excel
- Payroll
- Invoicing
- Accounts receivable and payable
- Ability to assist in typing up bids and letters
- Good grammatical skills are a must
Preferred skills: (not required)
- Basic understanding of social media marketing/Word Press website platform
- Electrical or construction trades knowledge
Working 10-16 hours per week.
Wage range is $15-$18 per hour, commensurate with experience.
This would be a perfect job for a semi-retired person, or someone already working a part time job!
