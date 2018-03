Office Coordinator – Pain Clinic

POSITION SUMMARY

Oversees the daily operations of the medical clinic to include front office and clinical support staff as well as other patient flow functions.

ENTRY REQUIREMENTS

Associates Degree in a health related discipline preferred Directly related experience may be accepted in lieu of a degree on a one for one basis.

A minimum of two years progressively more responsibility experience in a clinical or health related office setting.

Possess a proven ability to effectively use computer systems.

Possess superior customer service skills.

Has demonstrated above average oral and written communication skills.

Has demonstrated the ability to function responsibly in a minimally supervised work situation and to utilize proven decision making and problem solving skills.

Has demonstrated the ability to be a self-starter, has superior organization skills, and attends to details.

Must possess a team orientation for goal achievement.

The following skills are desirable: Billing, coding, Powerchart, Misys Tiger, Microsoft Word, Microsoft Excel, e Clinical works.

ORGANIZATIONAL RELATIONSHIP

Reports to the Manager of Ambulatory Physician Practices

SPECIFIC DUTIES

· Maintains provider office schedules and staffing coverage schedules in coordination with manager

· Plans non-provider work schedule and assigns work

· Keeps records and prepares reports for management uses such as attendance and work group performance

· Motivates, educates, trains, encourages, communicates, prioritizes, delegates staff and plans work flow for the office with management approval

· Coaches support staff to perform their responsibilities with efficiency through leading by example and by working with support staff as necessary. Provides input to staff annual discussions

· Ensures compliance with established human resource and operational policies and procedures. Coordinates documentation as required

· Assists the manager in developing and monitoring department organizational process. Works with manager to implement. Participates in Lean process flow

· Compiles outcome statistics and is responsible for data collection

· Participates in Meaningful Use guidelines, implementation and compliance

· Supports practice management software and functions as a superuser for office EMR

· Directly oversees and provides responsible clerical support in outpatient clinic for the following functions: answering incoming phone calls, check-in, check-out, registration and appointment scheduling, insurance verification, transactions and charge entry

· Works to resolve problems and complaints regarding office. Responds to provider requests regarding particular problem areas

· Assists in preparation of annual budget with objectives and performance measures. Makes recommendations on all equipment requests

· Demonstrates adherence to all policies and procedures

· Coordinates all office and medical supply ordering

· Performs other duties as assigned