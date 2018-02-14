MyNorth.comMyNorth.com

Office Clerk – Accounting & Human Resources

Bellaire, MI

http://www.shantycreek.com

Posted on February 14, 2018

Position Summary:

The Accounting Clerk delivers mail and runs change to all villages. Responsible for general filing, clerical and office related work accurately and consistent with Resort standards.Â 

Professional Experience:

A minimum of 1 to 2 years of experience in clerical work is required for this position.

Education:

A minimum of a high school diploma or equivalent is required for this position.

Required Skills:

  • Must possess a valid driverâs license.
  • Strong oral and written communication skills are required.
  • Ability to read, analyze and interpret common financial reports and legal documents.Â 
  • Strong computer skills, especially with MS Office products (especially Access and Excel).

Employment at Shanty Creek Resorts comes with many great benefits, including special discount on golf, spa, shopping, dining and of course overnight lodging! Other benefits include: * Lodging discounts at other hotels in Michigan * Use of our Fitness Center * Discounted Golf * Free Season Ski Pass * And much more!

https://jobs.mitalent.org/job-seeker/job-details/JobCode/8358443

