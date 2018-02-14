Office Clerk – Accounting & Human Resources
Bellaire, MI
Posted on February 14, 2018
Position Summary:
The Accounting Clerk delivers mail and runs change to all villages. Responsible for general filing, clerical and office related work accurately and consistent with Resort standards.Â
Professional Experience:
A minimum of 1 to 2 years of experience in clerical work is required for this position.
Education:
A minimum of a high school diploma or equivalent is required for this position.
Required Skills:
- Must possess a valid driverâs license.
- Strong oral and written communication skills are required.
- Ability to read, analyze and interpret common financial reports and legal documents.Â
- Strong computer skills, especially with MS Office products (especially Access and Excel).
