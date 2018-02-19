Office Administrator
Traverse City, MI
Posted on February 19, 2018
Short URL: https://mynorth.com/job/361887
About Office Administrator
Spence Brothers is seeking an Office Administrator
Responsibilities include:
- Answering phones
- Ensuring that the office is organized in a manner to operate as smoothly as possible
- Processing invoices for payment
- Assisting with bid coordination, etc.
Qualifications:
- Candidate must be professional
- Ability to multi-task
- Proficiency in Microsoft Office
- Construction experience is preferred, but not required
- Willing to learn new things
Job at a Glance
About Spence Brothers
More jobs at Spence Brothers