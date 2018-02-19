MyNorth.comMyNorth.com

Office Administrator

Traverse City, MI

http://www.spencebrothers.com/

Posted on February 19, 2018

Spence Brothers is seeking an Office Administrator

 

 Responsibilities include:

  • Answering phones
  • Ensuring that the office is organized in a manner to operate as smoothly as possible
  • Processing invoices for payment
  • Assisting with bid coordination, etc.

 

Qualifications:

  • Candidate must be professional
  • Ability to multi-task
  • Proficiency in Microsoft Office  
  • Construction experience is preferred, but not required
  • Willing to learn new things  

