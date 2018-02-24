Occupational Therapy Assistant-Home Health
Cadillac, MI
Posted on February 24, 2018
About Occupational Therapy Assistant-Home Health
ENTRY REQUIREMENTS
Graduate of an occupational therapy assistant (OTA) program as approved by the American Occupational Therapy Association. OTA license required.
Minimum of one year of appropriate experience as an OTA required. Home care experience preferred.
Physically able to lift 35 pounds. Demonstrates ability to move, position and transfer clients utilizing good body mechanics, lifting techniques and/or transfer assistive devices to avoid manipulating more than 35 pounds.
Proven ability to communicate effectively in oral and written English and by telephone.
Meets Home Health and Medicare standards as evidenced by criminal background check and fingerprinting.
Possess current Michigan motor vehicle license, ability to drive a car, and insured vehicle capable of transport to patient homes or other offices under various weather conditions.
Meets MHH established requirements for proof of health status.
SPECIFIC DUTIES
Supports the Mission, Vision and Values of Munson Home Health.
Embraces and supports the Performance Improvement philosophy of Munson Healthcare.
Promotes personal and patient safety.
Uses effective customer service/interpersonal skills at all times.
Adheres to MHH policies and procedures and personnel handbook.
Meets established productivity standards.
Complies with standard precautions, infection control, and safety procedures.
Provides client care services which have been delegated by the occupational therapist.
Prepares clinical and progress notes using the electronic medical record system.
Participates in educating the client and family.
Participates in inservice programs.
Participates in quality assurance measures.
Follows the plan of care for occupational therapy.
Completes other job duties as assigned by management.
