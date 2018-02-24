Occupational Therapy Assistant-Home Health

ENTRY REQUIREMENTS

Graduate of an occupational therapy assistant (OTA) program as approved by the American Occupational Therapy Association. OTA license required.

Minimum of one year of appropriate experience as an OTA required. Home care experience preferred.

Physically able to lift 35 pounds. Demonstrates ability to move, position and transfer clients utilizing good body mechanics, lifting techniques and/or transfer assistive devices to avoid manipulating more than 35 pounds.

Proven ability to communicate effectively in oral and written English and by telephone.

Meets Home Health and Medicare standards as evidenced by criminal background check and fingerprinting.

Possess current Michigan motor vehicle license, ability to drive a car, and insured vehicle capable of transport to patient homes or other offices under various weather conditions.

Meets MHH established requirements for proof of health status.

SPECIFIC DUTIES