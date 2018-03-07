Occupational Therapist

Department:Home Health

Schedule:Full-time

Shift:Day Shift

Hours:830-5

Salary Range:$25.22 Commensurate with Experience

Job Details:

If you are passionate about your career as an Occupational Therapist and have a desire to share your enthusiasm and knowledge with our team, we invite you to be part of a great organization at McLaren Northern Michigan. You will assist in achieving a safe level of functioning in basic self care skills including range of motion, muscle strengthening, cognitive retraining, and therapeutic activities and support out mission in providing the care you would expect for your own family.

As an Occupational Therapist, you will provide interdisciplinary/transdisciplinary occupational therapy services to our patients, working under the direction of the Manager of Inpatient Therapy Services.

Education:Graduation from an accreditedschoolofOccupational Therapywith a B.S. or M.S. in Occupational Therapy.

Licensure:Registered by the State ofMichigan. Recommend certification by the American Occupational Therapy Association

Experience:1-3 years preferred. BLS.

Other Job Requirements: Ability to safely transfer patients, move equipment, use proper body mechanics and mechanical aids, Ability totolerate being on feet for extended periods, climb stairs, squat, bend and reach above head, work with patients on the floor, motor coordination, dexterity for fine and gross motor activities, Ability toread, comprehend, assess and analyze clinical data, evaluate, establish plans, and set goals for patients. Must have problem-solving and conceptual skills. Intact sense of sight, hearing, touch and smell. Demonstrate commitment to professional growth by participating in and providing educational opportunities. Membership in professional organizations is strongly encouraged.Articulate clearly and concisely.