Occupational Therapist PRN (H)

Bachelorâs degree from an Occupational Therapy accredited program. Occupational Therapist professional license required.

One year of clinical experience required, home health care experience preferred.

Physically able to lift 35 pounds. Demonstrates ability to move, position and transfer clients utilizing good body mechanics, lifting techniques and/or transfer assistive devices to avoid manipulating more than 35 pounds.

Proven ability to communicate effectively in verbal and written English and by telephone.

Possess current Michigan motor vehicle license, ability to drive a car, and insured vehicle capable of transport to patient homes or other offices under various weather conditions.

Meets MHH established requirements for proof of health status.

Meets Home Health and Medicare standards as evidenced by criminal background check and fingerprinting.

SPECIFIC DUTIES

Meets established productivity standards. Provides initial and ongoing assessments to determine level of functioning including OASIS assessments at appropriate time points. Develops the plan of treatment including pain management, treatment, discharge planning and evaluation in consultation with the physician. Provides occupational therapy in accordance with the plan of treatment. Revises the plan of treatment as needed through problem identification and setting of new goals. Participates in interdisciplinary coordination or care while assuring adherence to the plan of care and may participate in Hospice IDT meetings when appropriate. Provides patient/family education as appropriate. Requisitions/manages equipment and supplies required to increase clientsâ function and independence as appropriate to care. Records in a timely manner evaluation data, treatments, clientsâ response to therapy interventions in the electronic medical record. Supervises occupational therapy assistant (OTA) and paraprofessionals as required by policy and state regulations. Participates in quality and performance improvement measures. Participates in inservice meetings including specialized hospice training, if appropriate. Completes other job duties as assigned.