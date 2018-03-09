We are recruiting for MI licensed Nursing Home Administrator.

Qualifications:

Experience:

Two yearsâ experience as a licensed Nursing Home Administrator in a long term care facility or completion of an AIT program.

Essential Functions:

Leads planning process to develop goals for quality care, employee retention and financial performance.

Manages the day-to-day operations of the facility.

Directs the hiring and training of personnel.

Prepares annual budgets for approval by Regional Management.

Directs and guides the activities of clinical, administrative and service departments.

Implements control systems to ensure accountability of all departments.

Represents facility at community meetings and promotes programs through various news media.

Monitors performance for achievement of goals and for improvement, and takes corrective action when necessary.

Responsible for census development/marketing

Ensures all employees receive orientation and on-going training to meet the quality goals of the organization.

Education:

BS in health care administration, business administration, finance, a clinical specialty or equivalent long term care experience.

SKILLS AND CERTIFICATIONS

MICHIGAN Administrators License

Licenses/Certification:

Licensed by the state or eligible for reciprocity

If you are interested please reach me at Rajan Phone: 469-777-4030 & Email: [email protected]