Nurse Practitioner/Physician Assistant-Surgical Services

ENTRY REQUIREMENTS Currently licensed as a Nurse Practitioner in the State of Michigan and is board certified as a Nurse Practitioner.Master’s degree in Nursing.Candidate must apply for and be granted appropriate clinical privileges through MMC’s normal credentialing processes before rendering services.Experience in the surgery clinical area in which application has been made is desirable.Obtains and maintains professional certification if available in the area of expertise. Is a self-directed professional with the ability to make independent judgments in providing direct patient care or A Master of Science degree in Physician Assistant Studies from an ARC-PA (Accreditation Review Commission on Education for Physician Assistants) accredited institution.- Certification as a Physician Assistant by the AAPA (American Academy of Physician Assistants)- Licensure as a Physician Assistant by the State of Michigan- Candidate must apply for and be granted appropriate clinical privileges through MMC’s normal credentialing processes before rendering services- Previous experience in surgery is desirable.- Current BCLS certification is required As a physician-dependent practitioner, works in collaboration with the surgeons. Receives clinical direction from the surgeons and Chief Surgery Officer.Reports to the Department Manager.Previous OR RN experience or experience as an NP/PA working in the OR.

ORGANIZATION Accountable to the Unit Manager and Clinical Director of Surgical Services or Chief Surgical Officer.

Works collaboratively with physicians and all members of surgical care. Prescriptive authority is provided by unit-specific specialty physicians, under the Michigan Board of Nursing and DEA regulations. POPULATIONS SERVED COMPETENCIES, INCLUDING AGE OF PATIENTS SERVED Cares for patients in the age category(s) checked below: _Neonatal (birth-1 mo) _Young adult (18 yr-25 yrs) _Infant (1 mo-1 yr) _Adult (26 yrs-54 yrs) _ Early childhood (1 yr-5 yrs) _ Sr. Adult (55 yrs-64 yrs) _Late childhood (6 yrs-12 yrs) _Geriatric (65 yrs & above) _Adolescence (13 yrs-17 yrs) _All ages (birth & above) __No direct clinical contact with patients SPECIFIC DUTIES Supports the Mission, Vision and Values of Munson Healthcare Embraces and supports the Performance Improvement philosophy of Munson Healthcare. Promotes personal and patient safety. Has basic understanding of Relationship-Based Care (RBC) principles, meets expectations outlined in Commitment to My Co-workers, and supports RBC unit action plans. Uses effective customer service/interpersonal skills at all times. STANDARDS OF PRACTICE FOR NURSE PRACTITIONERS Assessment – Collects health data in a systematic and ongoing manner involving the patient, family, and other health care providers as appropriate. – Determines the priority of data collection based on the patient’s immediate condition or needs. – Documents relevant data in a retrievable form. – Orders and interprets diagnostic tests and procedures relevant to the patient’s current condition.- Conducts physical examinations. Diagnosis – Derives diagnoses from the assessment data. Validates with the patient, family, and/or other healthcare providers, if appropriate, and documents data and diagnoses. – Utilizes complex data and information obtained during the interview, examination, and diagnostic procedures in identifying diagnosis. Identification of Outcomes – Involves the patient, family, and other healthcare providers in formulating outcomes from the diagnosis that are individualized and includes a time estimate for attainment. – Determines outcomes that are culturally appropriate, realistic, attainable and measurable. – Documents expected outcomes as measurable goals.- Identifies expected outcomes that incorporate scientific evidence and are achievable through implementation of evidence-based practices. – Supports the use of clinical guidelines linked to positive patient outcomes. – Identifies expected outcomes that incorporate clinical and cost effectiveness, patient satisfaction, and continuity and consistency among providers. Planning – Develops an individualized plan of care with the patient and family involving appropriate health care providers to attain expected outcomes and to promote patient self-care abilities. – Develops a plan of care that establishes priorities, provides for continuity, and is documented. – Selects or designs strategies to meet the multifaceted needs of complex patient populations. – Participates in the design and development of multidisciplinary and interdisciplinary processes to address patient care issues. – Contributes to the development and continuous improvement of organizational systems that support the planning process. – Includes the synthesis of patient’s values and beliefs into nursing and medical therapies within the plan. Implementation – Develops and implements the plan of care in a safe, timely, and appropriate manner and documents interventions. – Coordinates and collaborates in care delivery – Employs health teaching and health promotion strategies – Facilitates utilization of systems and community resources to implement the plan.- Supports collaboration with nursing colleagues and other disciplines to implement the plan. – Fosters organizational systems that support implementation of the plan. – Provides leadership in the coordination of multidisciplinary health care for integrated delivery of patient care services. – Coordinates system and community resources that enhance delivery of care across continuums. – Synthesizes empirical evidence on risk behaviors, learning theories, behavioral change theories, motivational theories, epidemiology, and other related theories and frameworks when designing health information and patient education. – Synthesizes clinical data, theoretical frameworks, and evidence when providing care.- Provides direct care including prescribing medications and therapies, consultation with/or referral to other health care providers.- Meets department productivity requirements and independently monitors own appointment schedule. – Designs health information and patient education appropriate to the patient’s developmental level, leaning needs, readiness to learn, and cultural values and beliefs.- Prescribes evidence-based treatments, therapies, and procedures considering the patient’s comprehensive healthcare needs. – Prescribes pharmacological agents based on a current knowledge of pharmacology and physiology.- Provides patients with information about untended effects and potential adverse effects of proposed prescriptive therapies. Evaluation – Evaluates the patient’s progress toward attainment of outcomes and includes the patient, family, and other health care providers as appropriate. – Documents the patient’s responses to the interventions. – Uses the results of the evaluation analysis to make or recommend process or structural changes, including policy, procedure or protocol documentation, as appropriate. – Changes or modifies the plan of care, as appropriate. SPECIFIC DUTIES-PHYSICIAN ASSISTANT 1. Supports the Mission, Vision and Values of Munson Healthcare 2. Embraces and supports the Performance Improvement philosophy of Munson Healthcare. 3. Promotes personal and patient safety. 4. Has basic understanding of Relationship-Based Care (RBC) principles, meets expectations outlined in Commitment To My Co-workers, and supports RBC unit action plans. 5. Uses effective customer service/interpersonal skills at all times. 6. Works as a member of the clinical team to promote, support and provide surgical care to patients.

7. Works within the parameters of the surgical plan for the patient.

8. Adheres to JCAHO and other regulatory agency requirements for documentation, patient care, competency and environment of care issues. 9. Observes the Munson Healthcare mid-level provider prescriptive authority guidelines. 10. Mai