Nurse Practitioner/Physician Assistant-Endocrinology

POSITION SUMMARY:

Providing evidence based endocrinology consultative and follow-up clinical evaluations, consistent with current standards of care as per the American Diabetes Association and Endocrine Society. Evaluation and management of patients with Type I, Type II and gestational diabetes, which may include intensive insulin therapy (MDI or insulin pumps), glucose monitoring, initiation of oral agents and insulin therapy.

ENTRY REQUIREMENTS:

Registered Nurse, licensed in the State of Michigan

Masters of Science in Nursing

Nurse Practitioner Specialty Certification in the State of MI

PA Job description available upon request

QUALIFICATIONS:

Demonstrated clinical judgment and problem solving skills.

Demonstrated ability to communicate, relate and interact effectively with patients, families and members of the health care team.

Ability to make quality clinical decisions independently and collaboratively with physicians.

Effective time management and organizational skills.

ORGANIZATION:

The position is under the clinical direction of the Medical Director of the Outpatient Diabetes Education Program, or the Vice President, Patient Care Services. Matrix responsibility to the Director of Ambulatory Physician Practices.

AGE OF PATIENTS SERVED:

Educates patients in the age category(s) checked below:

Neonatal (birth - 1 mo) X Young adult (18 - 25 yrs) Infant (1 mo - 1 yr) X Adult (26 - 54 yrs)

_ Early childhood (1 – 5 yrs) X Sr. Adult (55 – 64 yrs)

_ Late childhood (6 – 12 yrs) X Geriatric (65 yrs & above)

X Adolescence (13 – 17 yrs) All ages (birth & above)

SPECIFIC DUTIES: