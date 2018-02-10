Nurse Practitioner/Physician Assistant-Endocrinology
Traverse City, MI
Posted on February 10, 2018
Short URL: https://mynorth.com/job/368063
About Nurse Practitioner/Physician Assistant-Endocrinology
POSITION SUMMARY:
Providing evidence based endocrinology consultative and follow-up clinical evaluations, consistent with current standards of care as per the American Diabetes Association and Endocrine Society. Evaluation and management of patients with Type I, Type II and gestational diabetes, which may include intensive insulin therapy (MDI or insulin pumps), glucose monitoring, initiation of oral agents and insulin therapy.
ENTRY REQUIREMENTS:
Registered Nurse, licensed in the State of Michigan
Masters of Science in Nursing
Nurse Practitioner Specialty Certification in the State of MI
PA Job description available upon request
QUALIFICATIONS:
Demonstrated clinical judgment and problem solving skills.
Demonstrated ability to communicate, relate and interact effectively with patients, families and members of the health care team.
Ability to make quality clinical decisions independently and collaboratively with physicians.
Effective time management and organizational skills.
ORGANIZATION:
The position is under the clinical direction of the Medical Director of the Outpatient Diabetes Education Program, or the Vice President, Patient Care Services. Matrix responsibility to the Director of Ambulatory Physician Practices.
AGE OF PATIENTS SERVED:
Educates patients in the age category(s) checked below:
Neonatal (birth - 1 mo) X Young adult (18 - 25 yrs) Infant (1 mo - 1 yr) X Adult (26 - 54 yrs)
_ Early childhood (1 – 5 yrs) X Sr. Adult (55 – 64 yrs)
_ Late childhood (6 – 12 yrs) X Geriatric (65 yrs & above)
X Adolescence (13 – 17 yrs) All ages (birth & above)
SPECIFIC DUTIES:
-
Supports the Mission, Vision and Values of Munson Healthcare.
-
Embraces and supports the Performance Improvement philosophy of Munson Healthcare.
-
Promotes personal and patient safety.
-
Has basic understanding of Relationship-Based Care (RBC) principles, meets expectations outlined in Commitment To My Co-workers, and supports RBC unit action plans.
-
Uses effective customer service/interpersonal skills at all times.
-
Performs a detailed and accurate patient history and physical examination for patients. Records collected data according to specific practice requirements.
-
Selects, performs and interprets relevant diagnostic procedures.
-
Performs therapeutic procedures within scope of practice.
-
Promote health by providing education, instruction and counseling to patients and families regarding physical and mental health, including but not limited to: information related to diet, disease prevention, stress management, cigarette smoking, exercise, safety, normal growth and development, family planning, acute situational adjustment reactions, diabetes self-management and insulin pump therapy.
-
Maintains accurate and timely records of all procedures and activities according to specific practice requirements.
-
Communicates with collaborating physician regarding patient care issues and treatment plans when indicated.
-
Assists in the delivery of services to patients requiring continued care, including the review and monitoring of the treatment and therapy plans. Serves as a patient advocate.
-
Facilitates patient referrals for specialty consultations in collaboration with supervising physician.
-
Collaborate with community groups and agencies to share knowledge, skills and educational resources.
-
Develops and implements a personal development program to maintain current knowledge of advances in health care. Maintains necessary credentials for specialty licensure by attending appropriate continuing education programs.
-
Maintains good rapport and cooperative relationships. Approaches conflict in a constructive manner. Helps identify problems, offer solutions and participates in resolution.
-
Maintains confidentiality of information acquired pertaining to patients, physicians, employees and visitors. Discussed patient and hospital information only among appropriate personnel in appropriate private places.
-
Provides quality patient care by considering the age specific, developmental and cultural needs through competent clinical practice.
-
Maintains and analyzes appropriate aggregate date in relation to patient outcomes and quality of care.
-
Selects and interprets relevant diagnostic procedures.
-
Perform all other duties and projects assigned.
Job at a Glance
About Munson Medical Center
More jobs at Munson Medical Center