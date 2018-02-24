Nurse Practitioner/Physician Assistant
Traverse City, MI
Posted on February 24, 2018
ENTRY REQUIREMENTS
-
Master’s degree in Nursing.
-
Graduate of ANA accredited Nurse Practitioner program with emphasis on family practice or adult health
-
Licensed as a Nurse Practitioner in the State of Michigan.
-
Candidate must apply for and be granted appropriate clinical privileges through MMC’s normal credentialing processes before rendering services
-
Previous experience in pain management or primary care setting is desirable.
-
Current BCLS certification is required.
ENTRY REQUIREMENTS
-
A Master of Science degree in Physician Assistant Studies from an ARC-PA (Accreditation Review Commission on Education for Physician Assistants) accredited institution.
-
Certification as a Physician Assistant by the AAPA (American Academy of Physician Assistants)
-
Licensure as a Physician Assistant by the State of Michigan
-
Candidate must apply for and be granted appropriate clinical privileges through MMC’s normal credentialing processes before rendering services
-
Previous experience in pain management or primary care setting is desirable.
-
Current BCLS certification is required.
ORGANIZATION
As a physician-dependent practitioner, works in collaboration with the Pain Program physicians. Receives clinical direction from the program Medical Director.
Reports to the department Manager.
Works in collaboration with the Spine and Nerve Pain Treatment Center’s Clinical Psychologist, Charge Nurse, and Rehab Service Line Director.
AGE OF PATIENTS SERVED
Cares for patients in the age category(s) checked below:
Neonatal (birth-1 mo) x Young adult (18 yr-25 yrs) Infant (1 mo-1 yr) x Adult (26 yrs-54 yrs) Early childhood (1 yr-5 yrs) x Sr. Adult (55 yrs-64 yrs) Late childhood (6 yrs-12 yrs) x Geriatric (65 yrs & above) Adolescence (13 yrs-17 yrs) All ages (birth & above) No clinical contact with patients
SPECIFIC DUTIES
-
Supports the Mission, Vision and Values of Munson Healthcare
-
Embraces and supports the Performance Improvement philosophy of Munson Healthcare.
-
Promotes personal and patient safety.
-
Has basic understanding of Relationship-Based Care (RBC) principles, meets expectations outlined in Commitment To My Co-workers, and supports RBC unit action plans.
-
Uses effective customer service/interpersonal skills at all times.
-
Works as a member of the clinical team to promote, support and provide pain management medical care to program clients.
-
Works within the parameters of the treatment plan established by the pain physician. Evaluates and revises the plan of care at regularly scheduled office visits utilizing sound clinical judgment based on assessment of physical, psychological, emotional, societal and environmental needs of the clients.
-
Consults with the pain physicians in delivery of medical care. May also consult with or refer clients to other disciplines.
-
Assists individuals to assume responsibility for the prevention of illness and the promotion of health maintenance and/or restoration of health.
-
Adheres to the Evaluation and Management Documentation Requirements and accurately assigns the appropriate E&M level charge. (Accuracy will be monitored by periodic, random chart review.)
-
Adheres to JCAHO and other regulatory agency requirements for documentation, patient care, competency and environment of care issues.
-
Observes the Munson Healthcare nurse practitioner / physician assistant / certified midwife prescriptive authority guidelines.
-
Maintains knowledge of current medical trends and ongoing professional development in pertinent medical fields.
-
Participates in and / or serves as a resource for medical, nursing, and community education programs.
-
Meets department productivity requirements. Recognizes and understands the need for full daily schedules. Independently monitors own daily appointment schedule and works in conjunction with other staff members to fill open appointment times.
-
May be required to respond to medical emergencies in the Spine and Nerve Pain Treatment Center office.
-
Actively participates in team conference, department staff meetings and department special projects. May be asked to participate in on-site and off-site educational programs.
-
Serves as a resource for department staff and recognizes the importance of working as a team.
-
Performs other duties and responsibilities as assigned.
