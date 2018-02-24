Nurse Practitioner/Physician Assistant

ENTRY REQUIREMENTS

Master’s degree in Nursing.

Graduate of ANA accredited Nurse Practitioner program with emphasis on family practice or adult health

Licensed as a Nurse Practitioner in the State of Michigan.

Candidate must apply for and be granted appropriate clinical privileges through MMC’s normal credentialing processes before rendering services

Previous experience in pain management or primary care setting is desirable.

Current BCLS certification is required.

A Master of Science degree in Physician Assistant Studies from an ARC-PA (Accreditation Review Commission on Education for Physician Assistants) accredited institution.

Certification as a Physician Assistant by the AAPA (American Academy of Physician Assistants)

Licensure as a Physician Assistant by the State of Michigan

Candidate must apply for and be granted appropriate clinical privileges through MMC’s normal credentialing processes before rendering services

Previous experience in pain management or primary care setting is desirable.

Current BCLS certification is required.

ORGANIZATION

As a physician-dependent practitioner, works in collaboration with the Pain Program physicians. Receives clinical direction from the program Medical Director.

Reports to the department Manager.

Works in collaboration with the Spine and Nerve Pain Treatment Center’s Clinical Psychologist, Charge Nurse, and Rehab Service Line Director.

AGE OF PATIENTS SERVED

Cares for patients in the age category(s) checked below:

Neonatal (birth-1 mo) x Young adult (18 yr-25 yrs) Infant (1 mo-1 yr) x Adult (26 yrs-54 yrs) Early childhood (1 yr-5 yrs) x Sr. Adult (55 yrs-64 yrs) Late childhood (6 yrs-12 yrs) x Geriatric (65 yrs & above) Adolescence (13 yrs-17 yrs) All ages (birth & above) No clinical contact with patients

SPECIFIC DUTIES