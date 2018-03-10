Nurse Assistant/Unit Clerk
Traverse City, MI
Posted on March 10, 2018
MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS:
High school graduate or GED equivalent.
Accurately type at least 40 words per minute.
Computer proficiency with Windows based programs. Medical terminology preferred.
Required Skills include:
Excellent spelling and word comprehension
Human relations and interpersonal relationships skills
Exceptional organizational skills
Concise, legible handwriting or printing
Human relations and interpersonal relationship skills required. Effective verbal communication skills.
Exercise courtesy, pleasantness, and tact in dealing with others in normal working contacts. Able to present a good hospital image to the public.
Aptitude and willingness to engage in all aspects of patient care.
Under the general supervision of the Unit Manager, receives delegation from a Registered Nurse.
Work subject to frequent interruptions.
Maintains patient confidentiality at all times. Recognize the patient record as a confidential, legal document.
Obtain/Maintain Basic Life Support (BLS) certification in adult maneuvers (child and infant may be required by some departments) at all times.
May be required to lift more than 35 pounds.
A Nurse Assistant/Unit Clerk responsibilities may include:
Performing basic patient care needs and services essential to caring for the patients’ personal and comfort needs
Complete personal hygiene
Collecting specimens
Assisting patients with daily walking and exercise
Transporting patients between departments
Observing, reporting and recording vital signs of the patients
May assist in post-mortem care
Assisting in keeping accurate records
Assist in admitting, transferring and discharging patients according to hospital procedure
Accurately transcribing physician’s orders
Answering telephones and accurately recording and processing messages
Preparing and maintaining charts according to the unit’s standards
