MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS:

High school graduate or GED equivalent.

Accurately type at least 40 words per minute.

Computer proficiency with Windows based programs. Medical terminology preferred.

Required Skills include:

Excellent spelling and word comprehension

Human relations and interpersonal relationships skills

Exceptional organizational skills

Concise, legible handwriting or printing

Human relations and interpersonal relationship skills required. Effective verbal communication skills.

Exercise courtesy, pleasantness, and tact in dealing with others in normal working contacts. Able to present a good hospital image to the public.

Aptitude and willingness to engage in all aspects of patient care.

Under the general supervision of the Unit Manager, receives delegation from a Registered Nurse.

Work subject to frequent interruptions.

Maintains patient confidentiality at all times. Recognize the patient record as a confidential, legal document.

Obtain/Maintain Basic Life Support (BLS) certification in adult maneuvers (child and infant may be required by some departments) at all times.

May be required to lift more than 35 pounds.

A Nurse Assistant/Unit Clerk responsibilities may include: