Nurse Assistant/Telemetry Technician

MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS:

High school graduate or GED equivalent.

Computer proficiency with Windows based programs.

Prior experience with electrocardiograms or in some related medical field required.

Applicant must have certification as telemetry technician or equivalent.

Applicant must successfully complete basic EKG class or pass the hospital’s EKG exam.

Demonstrates effective verbal and communication skills.

Works within the policy and procedures of nursing services and the hospital.

Current certification in Basic Cardiac Life Support (BCLS) required.

Human relations and interpersonal relationship skills required.

Effective verbal communication skills.

Exercise courtesy, pleasantness, and tact in dealing with others in normal working contacts.

Able to present a good hospital image to the public.

Aptitude and willingness to engage in all aspects of patient care.

Under the general supervision of the Unit Manager, receives delegation from a Registered Nurse.

Work subject to frequent interruptions.

Maintains patient confidentiality at all times. Recognize the patient record as a confidential, legal document.

Obtain/Maintain CPR certification in adult maneuvers (child and infant may be required by some departments) at all times.

May be required to lift more than 35 pounds.

A Telemetry Technician will:

Â· Maintain professional working relationship with patients, physicians, and nursing staff. Works within the guidelines of nursing and the CVSL / hospital standards of practice. Under general supervision of the Unit Manager, and unit charge nurse

Â· Recognize work priorities and function within those priorities

Â· Continuously monitoring and evaluation of patients’ telemetry tracings to determine changes in timing intervals, artifact, dysrhythmia and/or ST segment changes and brings it to the attention of the charge nurse

Â· Demonstrate knowledge of appropriate lead placement

Â· Perform routine telemetry duties including: Admitting, transferring and discharging patients – Obtains, records and interprets admission rhythm strip – Obtaining routine rhythm strips – Monitors appropriate alarms – Maintains patients rhythm / alarm documentation – Observe report and record patient rhythm changes – Set up and maintains appropriate monitoring of all patients – Maintains appropriate supplies to telemetry area – Maintains unit quality control checks for unit as assigned Maintains a general knowledge and awareness of cardiac procedures and medications specific to the department

Â· Perform other duties and responsibilities as assigned

A Nurse Assistant’s responsibilities may include:

Â· Performing basic patient care needs and services essential to caring for the patients’ personal and comfort needs

Â· Complete personal hygiene

Â· Collecting specimens

Â· Assisting patients with daily walking and exercise

Â· Transporting patients between departments

Â· Observing, reporting and recording vital signs of the patients

Â· May assist in post-mortem care

Â· Assisting in keeping accurate records

Â· Assist in admitting, transferring and discharging patients according to hospital procedure