Nurse Aide Evaluator – Traverse City, MI #1241

Prometric, the recognized global leader in technology-enabled testing and assessment services, is seeking experienced Registered Nurses with experience in long-term care to administer the Certified Nursing Aide (CNA) Exam. This is an exciting opportunity for RNs who are seeking to leverage their skills outside of the hospital setting by evaluating candidates pursuing their CNA certification. Ideal candidates must have a flexible schedule and the availability to work 1-3 test events during the week for up to 8 hours at a time, please apply online to be considered. This role will also be responsible for ensuring the highest quality test experience for Prometricâs clients consistent with the Vision, Mission, Values, and Policy & Procedures.

Â

Responsibilities:

Â Evaluation of Candidate Skills â¢ Proctoring a computerized knowledge-based examination, and â¢ Objective observation of candidates performing a demonstration of skills.

Â Test Event Delivery & Security â¢ Control test area by maintaining a working knowledge of Prometric policies and practices â¢ Greet examinees and verify identification â¢ Monitor candidates as they complete their written exam â¢ Observe and rate candidates as they complete their practical exam â¢ Resolve candidate issues or report them to the appropriate supervisor â¢ Protect security of all computer software in Test Center environment â¢ Possess technical proficiency to reboot workstations, and reset passwords as necessary â¢ Report any occurrences which fall outside company guidelines to corporate management

Â Other â¢ Develop and maintain strong working relationship with testing sites (either regional or in facility testing) â¢ Maintain online appointment schedule to ensure event coverage â¢ Ability to provide on-site leadership for candidates â¢ Coordinate candidate rosters with NCT team

Â This position will be responsible for proctoring at least 1-3 test days a week (8 hours at a time) at various locations within a 25 mile radius of the employeeâs zip code. Examinations are performed mainly Monday through Friday with some Saturday and occasional Sunday examinations at certain locations. Â If you would like the opportunity to help maintain the high standards set in the healthcare profession, please submit your resume to us. We would like the opportunity to speak with you in more detail about this program and being a part of the evaluator team.