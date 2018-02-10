Night Stock Lead Full-Time

NOTE: This position is only located at the Charlevoix Family Fare store.

Welcome to SpartanNash! We are excited that you have chosen to apply with us today.

Please take a moment to review this position and then read the application overview and instructions below. Depending on the position you are applying for, the application process will take between 10 and 40 minutes.

SpartanNash is an equal opportunity employer (minorities/women/disabled/veterans)

VEVRAA Federal Contractor

Position Summary

Lead grocery department operations and overall store operations during the evening shift in the absence of the Manager, night hours will vary depending on the needs of the store; to ensure that the work shifts of all department associates contribute to the financial best interest of the store. Complete all other duties as assigned in a timely manner.

Minimum Requirements

School Education

HS Graduate or Equivalent(GED)

Job Experience

Supervisory Experience

0 TO 2 YEARS

Responsibilities and Essential Duties

Properly fill, rotate and merchandise shelves, cases and displays on sales floor

Check and verify receivables for amount, quality, count or weight, condition and store in appropriate areas; Notify the Manager in Charge of any overages/shortages or invoice error

Handle spoiled/damaged products per established guidelines

Notify the manager if products and supplies need to be ordered

Manage the scheduling, training and supervision of others on the shift to meet or exceed departmental productivity levels

Have familiarity with all products carried in the departments and know the product locations in the store

Maintain a clean, attractive and well stocked department

The above statements are intended to describe the general nature and levels of work being performed as assigned for this job. This is not intended to be an exhaustive list of all responsibilities, duties and requirements; additional responsibilities may be assigned as needed.

Knowledge, Skills Abilities

Proficient Computer (email, spreadsheets, etc)

Ability to read, write, comprehend, and intrepret documents

Accounting/Bookkeeping skills

Interpret/Analyze Financials

Develop/ Manage Budgets

Delegate/Direct/Implement

Suggestive Selling/Knowledge of Products

Detail Oriented