Night Auditor

Mackinaw City, MI

http://www.baymontmackinaw.com

Posted on February 8, 2018

The night auditor shifts is from 11pm until 7am.Â  This position runs all hotel reports and balances guest accounts.Â  Must be detail oriented.Â  Provides immediate greeting and quality service for guests, carries out front desk and clerical duties, and runs the property management system.Â  Also sets up beakfast for guests at the end of shift.

About Baymont Inn & Suites

https://jobs.mitalent.org/job-seeker/job-details/JobCode/7789352

